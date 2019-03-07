Tesla introducing V3 Supercharging; up to 250 kW per car

Tesla announced that it is introducing V3 Supercharging, which will support peak rates of up to 250 kW per car.

V3 represents a new architecture for Supercharging. A new 1MW power cabinet with a similar design to Tesla utility-scale products supports the peak rates of up to 250kW per car. At this rate, a Model 3 Long Range operating at peak efficiency can recover up to 75 miles of charge in 5 minutes. Tesla said that, combined with other new improvements, V3 Supercharging will ultimately cut the amount of time customers spend charging by an average of 50%, as modeled on its fleet data.

Supercharger stations with V3’s new power electronics are designed to enable any owner to charge at the full power the battery can take without splitting power with a vehicle in the next stall. Tesla said it anticipated the typical charging time at a V3 Supercharger will drop to around 15 minutes.

Beginning this week, Tesla is also rolling out a new feature called On-Route Battery Warmup. Now, whenever a Tesla navigates to a Supercharger station, the vehicle will intelligently heat the battery to ensure it arrives at the optimal temperature to charge, reducing average charge times for owners by 25%.

This combination of higher peak power with V3, dedicated vehicle power allocation across Supercharger sites, and On-Route Battery Warmup enables customers to charge in half the time and Tesla to serve more than twice the number of customers per hour, the company said.

Additionally, it is also unlocking 145 kW charge rates for its 12,000+ V2 Superchargers over the coming weeks.

Tesla has opened the the first V3 public beta site in the Bay Area, which will incrementally be made available to owners in Tesla’s Early Access Program. Tesla is launching V3 Supercharging for Model 3, its highest volume vehicle, and will continue to expand access as it reviews and assesses the results of millions of charging events.

Tesla said it will increase Model S and X charging speeds via software updates in the coming months.

V3 Supercharging will roll out to the wider fleet in an over-the-air firmware update to all owners in Q2 as more V3 Superchargers come online.

The first non-beta V3 Supercharger site will break ground next month, with North American sites ramping in Q2 and Q3 before coming to Europe and Asia-Pacific in Q4.