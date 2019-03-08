Mitsubishi unveils twin-motor 4WD PHEV Engelberg Tourer crossover concept in Geneva

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) unveiled a twin-motor, four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid (PHEV) crossover concept—the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer—at the Geneva International Motor Show.





The Engelberg Tourer takes MMC’s Twin Motor PHEV system fostered and developed in the Outlander PHEV and, using next-generation electrification and all-wheel control technologies, evolves it. The combination of the PHEV system with connected car technologies helps the Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer be driven in all weather and over all types of road with greater reassurance.

(Global sales of the Outlander PHEV increased 64.3% in 2018 over 2017, climbing to 42,337 units.)

The engine is a 2.4L gasoline unit designed for the PHEV system. In series hybrid mode, the engine acts as a high-output generator and achieves a high regeneration rate, while the larger displacement makes for quieter operation and better fuel mileage. In addition to the higher efficiencies in the PHEV system itself, Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer uses detail low-consumption technologies such as radiator grille shutters that bring a reduction in drag.

The large capacity drive battery is fitted beneath the floor in the middle of the vehicle. It uses MMC’s Twin Motor system that locates high output, high efficiency motors at front and rear, but enables a cabin space that allows 3-row seating.

Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer has an EV cruising range of more than 70 km / 43.5 miles (WLTP cycle), and with a fully charged battery and full fuel tank it has a total cruising range of more than 700 km / 435 miles (WLTP).

The Engelberg Tourer uses MMC’s Twin Motor full-time 4WD system with high output, high efficiency motors driving the front and rear axles and, employing the knowhow garnered with the Lancer Evolution series, uses Active Yaw Control (AYC) to tailor torque split between the front wheels. Using steering wheel angle, yaw rate, drive torque, brake pressure, wheel speed and other information to accurately determine driver intent and vehicle behavior, the system controls torque split to, and brake force at, the front wheels so that vehicle behavior faithfully and safely reflects driver intention.

These components are used together with MMC’s Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) integrated vehicle behavior control system which delivers a significant improvement in dynamic performance—acceleration, cornering, stopping—by integrally controlling the braking force at each wheel (Anti-lock Braking System, ABS) and the front and rear motor output (Active Stability Control, ASC).

The onboard navigation system takes the destination entered by the driver and factors in weather, temperature, topography, traffic and road conditions to choose the ideal drive mode and tailor torque split through drive battery management and the super all-wheel control system.

The Twin Motor 4WD driveline delivers outstanding front/rear torque split response and is also distinguished by the feeling of acceleration inherent to electric motor drive which generates maximum torque in an instant.

Torque split control between the front wheels improves driving performance to deliver a level of nimble and feel-good handling usually unimaginable in this size of car. It also increases stability by reducing wheel slip on unmade and snow-covered roads to ensure that maximum drive torque is transmitted to the road surface.

When the driver enters the destination in the onboard navigation system, the Connected Car System uses weather, temperature, topography, traffic and surface condition information to select the optimum drive mode and to tailor torque split through drive battery energy management and the S-AWC system. This allows safe and comfortable driving and also contributes to fuel economy.

At the Geneva show, Mitsubishi also is demonstrating the Dendo Drive House—a new energy ecosystem allowing owners to generate, store and energy automatically between their cars and home, enhancing the value of electric vehicles. DDH, offered to customers at the showroom when they buy the EV/PHEV at MMC dealerships, is a V2H-based home system that MMC plans to start offering in Japan and Europe this year.