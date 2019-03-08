Japan, China researchers develop plasma-assisted MnO2 filter that produces zero-NO2, -SO2 diesel exhaust

A team led by researchers from Kanazawa University in Japan, with colleagues from Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion in China, have used ozone from an atmospheric-pressure non-equilibrium plasma together with the desulfurization catalyst MnO2 to almost completely eliminate NO 2 and SO 2 from diesel exhaust gas at a low temperature of 473 K (200 ˚C).

This research, published in the journal Separation and Purification Technology, shows that ozone can be used to remove not only SO x but also NO x from fossil fuel combustion exhaust streams.





Conceptual scheme of plasma-assisted MnO 2 filter. Activated chemical species (O 3 , OH radicals etc.) are generated by inducing an atmospheric pressure non-equilibrium plasma. These species promote desulfurization and denitration reactions with MnO 2 . Osaka et al.

In our previous study, we found that MnO 2 can absorb not only SO 2 but also NO 2 simultaneously. In this study, to improve absorption performance of SO 2 and NO 2 , we added ozone in exhaust gas. Therefore, we investigated the effect of ozone on the desulfurization and denitration performances experimentally. Results showed that maintaining the absorption rate of 90% or more in SO 2 and NO 2 absorption was possible by adding ozone. The amount of NO 2 absorption significantly increased by adding ozone. However, the utilization rate of MnO 2 exceeded the theoretical absorption amount. This result suggested that SO 2 /NO 2 purification may have not only a simple absorption reaction but also a purification reaction similar to reduction denitration. —Osaka et al.

MnO 2 reacts with sulfur and nitrogen oxides to produce sulfates and nitrates, respectively. The interaction between SO 2 and NO 2 degrades the performance of MnO 2 catalysts in eliminating both species.

Prof Huang of the Guangzhou Institute of Energy Conversion analyzed the MnO 2 catalyst material after exposure to simulated exhaust gas containing both SO 2 and NO 2 and found that both manganese nitrate and manganese sulfate were produced.

The researchers then evaluated the impact of ozone on the performance of the catalyst for SO 2 and NO 2 removal. An atmospheric-pressure non-equilibrium plasma was generated by the dielectric barrier discharge method.

The performance of the catalyst in eliminating both SO 2 and NO 2 was improved by the introduction of ozone at a low concentration of about 50 ppm. The enhancement in NO 2 elimination was particularly notable, the researchers said.





The effect of ozone induction on SO 2 and NO 2 elimination. Ozone generated in an atmospheric-pressure non-equilibrium plasma was passed through the MnO 2 filter together with simulated exhaust gas. The simulated exhaust gas consisted of 500 ppm SO 2 , 500 ppm NO 2 ,10 wt% O 2 , 6 wt% CO 2 , an N 2 base, and 50 ppm O 3 (when plasma is induced). The MnO 2 was supported on an alumina honeycomb filter and the flow conditions (space velocity of 104 h−1) mimicked typical vehicle exhaust streams and filter dimensions. Osaka et al.

The introduction of ozone appears to give a reaction to reduce nitrogen oxides to nitrogen. At the initial stage of the reaction, more than 99% of SO 2 and NO 2 were removed from the exhaust stream.

The researchers expect the findings to be widely applicable in the purification of exhaust from diesel engines using sulfur-containing fuels.

Resources