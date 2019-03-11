Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
SEAT introduces MEB-based el-Born, plug-in hybrid CUPRA Formentor concepts
Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures invests in Norwegian AI software provider Earth Science Analytics

S. Korea launches new company to lead construction of hydrogen fueling infrastructure; 100 stations by 2022

11 March 2019

South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) announced that 13 hydrogen-related companies, including Hyundai Motor, are partnering to launch a special purpose corporation (SPC), named HyNet, to drive the construction of hydrogen refueling infrastructure in the country.

.

HyNet, with an investment of US$119 million (134 billion KRW) has the goal of building out 100 hydrogen stations by 2022—one-third of the Korean government’s target to build a total of 310 stations across the country by the same year.

HyNet will use the initial investment and subsidies from the Ministry of Environment—1.5 billion KRW (US$1.3 million) for each station, to build the infrastructure.

Korea Gas is the largest shareholder in HyNet, followed by Hyundai.

Posted on 11 March 2019 in Hydrogen, Infrastructure | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)