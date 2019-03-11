2019 NTEA Fleet Purchasing Outlook reveals continued strong demand for biodiesel in diesel trucks

New research released by NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry confirms that fleets across the country are increasingly relying on biodiesel for their existing and new diesel vehicles. For the third time in four years, surveyed fleets named biodiesel as their top alternative fuel choice both for current use and future interest.

Each year, NTEA conducts a comprehensive Fleet Purchasing Outlook Survey to better understand the commercial vehicle landscape, including interest levels for advanced truck technologies and alternative fuels. Insights from NTEA’s Fleet Purchasing Outlook, provided by fleet professionals across the United States and Canada, give the entire work truck industry perspective on anticipated purchasing intent and areas of greatest interest to fleet managers.

The 2019 NTEA Fleet Purchasing Outlook showed that the majority of fleet survey respondents—76%—anticipate maintaining or increasing use of diesel engine-powered trucks in their fleets, and more than 33% of survey respondents acknowledged currently operating alternative fueled trucks in their fleets.

Survey participants named biodiesel as their top alternative fuel choice at 16%. Additionally, biodiesel was named as their top choice for future interest at 14%.

NTEA’s additional anecdotal evidence suggests that though alternative fuel interest may ebb and flow along with fluctuating oil prices, the trend will likely turn upward in the long run. It is highly likely that clean energy solutions will remain relevant due to oil price instability. The National Biodiesel Board further credits the nation’s growing interest in reducing carbon and greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector as indicators for future growth in the use of biodiesel.

As biodiesel blends can be used in any diesel engine without modification according to manufacturers’ recommendations, they offer fleets an easy and cost-effective way to reduce their carbon footprint in their existing diesel vehicle fleet.

Customers have used B20 (a blend of 20% biodiesel with 80% ultra-low sulfur diesel) successfully in virtually every make and model diesel engine, and the vast majority of new diesel engines now have full OEM support for B20 meeting today’s ASTM specifications. Compared to fossil fuels such as petrodiesel, B20 reduces carbon by 16% on average, with B100 reducing carbon by 80%.