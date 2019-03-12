According to a new report from Adamas Intelligence, China became a net-importer of several rare earth oxides (or oxide equivalents) in 2018. The report, Rare Earth Recap 2018: Global Production, Trade and Prices, provides an overview of global primary and secondary production by country, oxide (or oxide equivalent) and value in 2018, as well as global monthly trade of key rare earth materials originating from China and other important regions.

The report also assesses prices of over 50 commonly-traded rare earth materials, including oxides, chemicals, metals, alloys and more than 25 grades of sintered NdFeB magnets.

Among the findings of this year’s report: