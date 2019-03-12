Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
BASF Ultramid being used for fuel cell components for Mercedes GLC F-CELL
Study: air pollution causes 800,000 extra deaths a year in Europe and 8.8 million worldwide

Nissan and DOCOMO test I2V technology using 5G in moving vehicle

12 March 2019

Nissan and NTT DOCOMO, INC. are putting Nissan’s Invisible-to-Visible technology through its field test in a moving vehicle, using DOCOMO’s fifth-generation mobile communications connectivity. The technology, first revealed at the CES trade show in Las Vegas in January, is being tested at Grandrive, Nissan’s proving ground in Yokosuka, Japan.

Invisible-to-Visible, or I2V, is a future Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology that merges the real and virtual worlds. (Earlier post.) By combining information from sensors outside and inside the vehicle with data from the cloud, it helps drivers “see the invisible”—such as what’s farther down the road, behind a building or around the corner.

190312-01_02-1200x800

I2V also connects drivers and passengers to the Metaverse, a virtual world where people can interact through avatars. Family, friends or others in a remote location can appear inside the car as three-dimensional, augmented-reality avatars to provide company or assistance.

For the field test, the companies are using DOCOMO’s high-speed, large-capacity, low-latency mobile 5G connectivity to transmit avatar data wirelessly into the test vehicle, and in-car camera views from the vehicle, in real time. The test vehicle is based on Nissan’s NV350 Caravan.

190312-01_02-1200x800

The companies will evaluate how the people inside the car and those represented through avatars sense each other’s presence via the user interfaces. The usability of I2V’s interactive communication features will also be assessed.

Nissan and DOCOMO plan to continue their joint field tests and research on I2V technology and its applications, and to offer novel connected-car experiences to customers in the future.

Posted on 12 March 2019 in 5G, Connected vehicles, HMI | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)