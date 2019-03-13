JAXA and Toyota may partner further on space exploration; making future lunar mobility a reality; fuel cell vehicles
13 March 2019
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) are considering the possibility of further collaborating on international space exploration. As a first step, JAXA and Toyota have reached agreement to further cooperate on and to accelerate their ongoing joint study of a manned, pressurized rover that employs fuel cell electric vehicle technologies.
Such a form of mobility is deemed necessary for human exploration activities on the lunar surface. Even with the limited amount of energy that can be transported to the moon, the pressurized rover would have a total lunar-surface cruising range of more than 10,000 km (6,214 miles).
The international space exploration community has its sights set on the moon and Mars. To achieve the goals of such exploration, coordination between robotic missions, such as the recent successful touchdown by the asteroid probe Hayabusa2 on the asteroid Ryugu, and human missions, such as those involving humans using pressurized rovers to conduct activities on the moon, is essential.
When it comes to challenging missions such as lunar or Martian exploration, various countries are competing in advancing their technologies, while also advancing their cooperative efforts.
At JAXA, we are pursuing international coordination and technological studies toward Japan’s participation in international space exploration. We aim to contribute through leading Japanese technologies that can potentially generate spin-off benefits. Having Toyota join us in the challenge of international space exploration greatly strengthens our confidence.
Manned rovers with pressurized cabins are an element that will play an important role in full-fledged exploration and use of the lunar surface. For this, we would like to concentrate our country’s technological abilities and conduct technological studies. Through our joint studies going forward, we would like to put to use Toyota’s excellent technological abilities related to mobility, and we look forward to the acceleration of our technological studies for the realization of a manned, pressurized rover.—JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa
The automotive industry has long done business with the concepts of ‘hometown’ and ‘home country’ largely in mind. However, from now on, in responding to such matters as environmental issues of global scale, the concept of ‘home planet’, from which all of us come, will become a very important concept.
Going beyond the frameworks of countries or regions, I believe that our industry, which is constantly thinking about the role it should fulfill, shares the same aspirations of international space exploration. Furthermore, cars are used in all of Earth’s regions, and, in some regions, cars play active roles as partners for making sure that people come back alive. And I think that coming back alive is exactly what is needed in this project. I am extremely happy that, for this project, expectations have been placed on the thus-far developed durability and driving performance of Toyota vehicles and on our fuel cell environmental technologies.—Toyota President Akio Toyoda
JAXA is studying various scenarios as well as technologies that will be applied to specific space missions. Manned, pressurized rovers will be an important element supporting human lunar exploration, which JAXA envisions will take place in the 2030s; it aim is launching such a rover into space in 2029, said JAXA Vice President Koichi Wakata.
Lunar gravity is one-sixth of that on Earth. Meanwhile, the moon has a complex terrain with craters, cliffs, and hills. Moreover, it is exposed to radiation and temperature conditions that are much harsher than those on Earth, as well as an ultra-high vacuum environment. For wide ranging human exploration of the moon, a pressurized rover that can travel more than 10,000 km in such environments is a necessity. Toyota’s ‘space mobility’ concept meets such mission requirements. Toyota and JAXA have been jointly studying the concept of a manned, pressurized rover since May of 2018.
Thus far, our joint study, has examined a preliminary concept for a manned, pressurized rover system, and we have identified the technological issues that must be solved. Going forward, we want to utilize Toyota’s and JAXA’s technologies, human resources, and knowledge, among others, to continuously solve those issues.
International space exploration is a challenge to conquer the unknown. To take up such a challenge, we believe it is important to gather our country’s technological capabilities and engage as ‘Team Japan’. Through our collaboration with Toyota as the starting point, we can further expand the resources of ‘Team Japan’ in the continued pursuit of international space exploration.—Koichi Wakata
Toyota can use their acquired technical knowledge and production facilities to produce high quality rovers for moon/mars surface exploration.
Where would the H2 come from? From the landing craft or use other type of fuel cell or operate mainly on solar?
Posted by: HarveyD | 13 March 2019 at 07:44 AM
It looks like the PV panel is a "window shade" design, stowed while in motion and unrolled when stationary. This makes a certain amount of sense as the wheels would not be kicking up dust when parked, and it is at least reasonable to assume that the orientation of the vehicle when parked can be chosen to give maximum light exposure to the panel.
However, the obvious choice of a heat-reflecting coating for the vehicle skin ignores one of the lessons of the Apollo program. Astronauts were always kicking up dust onto their suits, which absorbed heat and made the suits too hot. Later missions carried brooms for the astronauts to sweep dust off each other. If there's not e.g. a robotic arm to perform the sweeping job on this vehicle, it's going to have the same problem. One way around this is a "parasol" to keep sunlight off the body and obviate the problem, and if you're using a parasol while in motion it might as well be your PV panel too.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 13 March 2019 at 09:58 AM
Why is the front aerodynamically designed?
Posted by: Paroway | 13 March 2019 at 11:58 AM
It's a pressure vessel.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 13 March 2019 at 02:06 PM