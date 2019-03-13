Porsche investing €600M in Leipzig plant; new body shop for electric Macan

Porsche is investing more than €600 million (US$677 million) to expand its factory in Leipzig. A new body shop with a total area of 75,500 square meters will produce the vehicle bodies for the next generation of the Macan—which will be a fully electric series—from the beginning of the next decade.

Porsche decided to establish a site in Leipzig in 1999. Since the initial ground-breaking ceremony in February 2000, we have invested more than 1.3 billion euro to develop the plant. We’ve never regretted the decision we made in 1999 to set up a factory in Leipzig. And this is why we are preparing the factory ready for the future. We are considerably enhancing our site in Saxony and making sure that it is in the best possible position to handle future mobility concepts and customer expectations. —Albrecht Reimold, the board member responsible for production

The decision to manufacture the next generation of the Macan in Leipzig is a vote of confidence in the employees who work at the site. The factory expansion also allows Porsche to actively shape the development of electromobility in the state of Saxony. Porsche will therefore remain a forward-thinking driver of economic growth in the region. —Gerd Rupp, Chairman of the Executive Board at Porsche Leipzig GmbH

The expansion project gives Porsche the option to produce fully electric vehicles on the existing production line in addition to gasoline and hybrid models in the future.

The first car to benefit from extended factory premises will be the next generation of the Macan: As a purely electrically powered vehicle based on the “Premium Platform Electric” (PPE) architecture, the new Macan will roll off the assembly line in Leipzig at the beginning of the next decade.

The factory was opened in 2002 and started with series production of the Cayenne SUV with 259 employees. Porsche Leipzig GmbH now employs a workforce of approximately 4,300 employees, and the factory manufactures the Porsche Panamera and Macan series, as well as bodies for Bentley.