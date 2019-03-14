FCA recalls 850,000+ gasoline vehicles due to problem with catalytic converters

Fiat-Chrysler of America (FCA) will recall more than 850,000 gasoline-powered passenger cars and SUVs due to a problem with their catalytic converters. The recall was announced after an investigation by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) and the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). There are about 50,000 of these vehicles in California.

In most of the country this is a voluntary recall. But in California, drivers who fail to get the necessary repairs will not be able to register their vehicles.

FCA is recalling these vehicles because they emit NO x above regulatory limits. FCA’s own data and test results confirmed that the catalytic converters in these vehicles were malfunctioning. CARB testing helped the company find the appropriate solution to the problem.

NO x emissions in California are the most important contributor to ambient ozone and a key contributor to fine particulate matter pollution (PM 2.5 5) which is associated with premature death, asthma emergency room visits, increased hospitalizations due to exacerbation of chronic heart and lung diseases, and other serious health impacts.

California is home to both the highest ozone levels (South Coast) and ambient particulate matter levels (San Joaquin Valley) in the United States. Approximately 10 million Californians live in communities that exceed the federal ozone and particulate matter ambient air quality standards that were put in place to protect public health.

The vehicles affected by this recall are:

2011-2016 MY Dodge Journey (JC FWD)

2011-2014 MY Chrysler 200/Dodge Avenger (JS FWD)

2011-2012 MY Dodge Caliber (PM FWD CVT)

2011-2016 MY Jeep Compass/Patriot (MK FWD CVT)

Because of the large number of vehicles and two generations of engines involved the actual recall will occur in phases, by model year:

201: Q1 2019

2012: Q2 2019

2013/14: Q3 2019

2015/16: Q4 2019

Owners will be notified by FCA to bring their individual vehicles in during these periods.