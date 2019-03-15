Daimler hands over FUSO eCanter electric truck to Penske Truck Leasing in the US

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Penske Truck Leasing has taken delivery of its first FUSO eCanter elctric light-duty truck from Daimler. Penske received its fully electrified Freightliner eM2 truck from Daimler Trucks North America in the US end of last year. (Earlier post.)

Penske plans to operate the light duty trucks from FUSO for urban delivery in California. As an experienced truck manufacturer and through the backing of its parent Daimler Trucks, FUSO can demonstrate its ability of supporting the operation of eCanter trucks through its established parts, service and warranty network of FUSO dealerships.

The all-electric FUSO eCanter light-duty truck with an output of 129 kW and a payload up to 3.5 tons already is in costumer operations in Japan and the US and also in major European markets such as Germany, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Portugal. Currently more than 100 vehicles are in customer hands around the globe.

With a guaranteed range of 100 km, the 7.49 t truck covers the requirements of the costumers for inner-city distribution. Thus, the vehicles can be charged over night with alternating current chargers or direct current chargers depending on availability. The charging time can be reduced to approximately 105 minutes by using a fast charger.

