Tesla unveils Model Y electric crossover

In an event in Los Angeles, Tesla unveiled its upcoming Model Y electric crossover. Model Y, leveraging Model 3 technology, is a mid-size SUV that will start, according to Tesla, at $39,000 for the Standard Range version, and will also come in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance variants.





Model Y Standard Battery will have 230 miles of range, while Model Y Long Range will be able to travel up to 300 miles on a single charge. Model Y is compatible with the current Supercharger network of more than 12,000 Superchargers in 36 countries, as well as the new V3 Superchargers which can charge at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour. Supercharging will be provided on a pay-per-use basis.

Tesla says that Model Y will carry up to 7 passengers and their cargo. (The seven-seat interior will be available in 2012.) Each second row seat folds flat independently, creating flexible storage. The liftgate opens to a low trunk floor that makes loading and unloading easy and quick.

Model Y will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in as little as 3.5 seconds and a top speed of up to 150 mph—in the all-wheel drive Performance model. Standard Range model acceleration is 5.9s for the 0-60, plus a top speed of 120 mph.

The front trunk and split-folding second-row seats provide a total of 66 cubic feet (1.9 cubic meters) of storage space. Like Model 3, Model Y requires no keys, but instead connects to a smartphone for seamless entry and exit, with a single 15-inch touchscreen interface inside for all of the car’s controls.

Model Y also connects with the Tesla Mobile app for unique, easy-to-access features like remote unlock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and much more.

Deliveries are expected to begin in Fall 2020 for Model Y Performance ($55,700), Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive ($42,700), and Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive variants ($46,700), and Spring 2021 for the $39,000 Model Y Standard Range.