Tesla unveils Model Y electric crossover
15 March 2019
In an event in Los Angeles, Tesla unveiled its upcoming Model Y electric crossover. Model Y, leveraging Model 3 technology, is a mid-size SUV that will start, according to Tesla, at $39,000 for the Standard Range version, and will also come in Long Range, Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive, and Performance variants.
Model Y Standard Battery will have 230 miles of range, while Model Y Long Range will be able to travel up to 300 miles on a single charge. Model Y is compatible with the current Supercharger network of more than 12,000 Superchargers in 36 countries, as well as the new V3 Superchargers which can charge at rates up to 1,000 miles per hour. Supercharging will be provided on a pay-per-use basis.
Tesla says that Model Y will carry up to 7 passengers and their cargo. (The seven-seat interior will be available in 2012.) Each second row seat folds flat independently, creating flexible storage. The liftgate opens to a low trunk floor that makes loading and unloading easy and quick.
Model Y will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration in as little as 3.5 seconds and a top speed of up to 150 mph—in the all-wheel drive Performance model. Standard Range model acceleration is 5.9s for the 0-60, plus a top speed of 120 mph.
The front trunk and split-folding second-row seats provide a total of 66 cubic feet (1.9 cubic meters) of storage space. Like Model 3, Model Y requires no keys, but instead connects to a smartphone for seamless entry and exit, with a single 15-inch touchscreen interface inside for all of the car’s controls.
Model Y also connects with the Tesla Mobile app for unique, easy-to-access features like remote unlock, Summon, remote pre-conditioning, location tracking, Speed Limit Mode, and much more.
Deliveries are expected to begin in Fall 2020 for Model Y Performance ($55,700), Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive ($42,700), and Dual-Motor All-Wheel Drive variants ($46,700), and Spring 2021 for the $39,000 Model Y Standard Range.
I admit it, I laughed. I see what Musk did here.
Model S
Model 3
Model X
Model Y
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 15 March 2019 at 05:37 AM
“The seven-seat interior will be available in 2012.”
Seats but no car for eight years? I think we meant 2021.
66 cu ft is a lot for this form factor. How much of that is frunk?
I would have liked to have seen the operation of the hatch.
No word on towing capability?
Available late 2020? Stating that is probably better than saying early 2020 and then delivering token quantities of prototypes and beta units to employees for nine months.
Posted by: Gasbag | 15 March 2019 at 06:51 AM
I recall back in my adolescent days some of the older kids who'd been held back a year or 2 would show us how to draw soft porn using W,X and Y, but 3xy?
Posted by: Calgarygary | 15 March 2019 at 08:56 AM
@EP
what comes next ?
Also, what sort of range would you get at 120 mph ?
60 miles ?
Posted by: mahonj | 15 March 2019 at 08:58 AM
@cal S3xy
Posted by: mahonj | 15 March 2019 at 10:07 AM
I suppose the next Tesla will be a truck so maybe they'll call it model T, but that could be troublesome.
My Honda Element allegedly has 75 cubic feet of space and that is huge so 66 sounds pretty good. A hitch, even to hall bikes on the back or pull a small trailer in lieu of a roof rack would come in handy for the way I'd use this type of vehicle.
Posted by: Calgarygary | 15 March 2019 at 10:54 AM
Tesla had to change the Model E to the Model 3 because the "Model E" trademark is owned by Ford, I think. Same with Model T.
Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 15 March 2019 at 11:14 AM
Tesla is slowly working down the line: the Pick Up is next followed much later by an affordable EV for the masses...something less than $20k maybe, to fill out the entire line of vehicles.
Posted by: Lad | 15 March 2019 at 04:46 PM