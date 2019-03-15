UECC contracts for two battery hybrid LNG car carrier vessels

United European Car Carriers (UECC), jointly owned by Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) and Wallenius Lines, has signed a contract for the construction of two new generation PCTC (Pure Car And Truck Carrier) with China Ship Building Trading Co., Ltd and Jiangnan Shipyard Group Co. Ltd. The vessels will be equipped with a Battery Hybrid LNG Solution which will place UECC beyond IMO’s target for a 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030.





The newbuilding contract also has options for two additional vessels, and the first vessel is planned for delivery in 2021.

This is a giant leap towards decarbonization, and unlike anything else that has been done previously in our industry, I believe, and something that we are extremely proud of. —UECC’s CEO, Glenn Edvardsen

The vessels will have a length overall of 169 meters, a width of 28 meters and a car carrying capacity of 3,600 units on 10 cargo decks, of which 2 decks are hoistable.

This will make the vessels extremely flexible enabling them to accommodate a multitude of high & heavy and break-bulk mafi (mobile loading platform) cargoes, which are cargo segments, in addition to the cars, that UECC has built a significant portfolio of over the years.

The vessels will have a quarter ramp of 160 metric tons safe working load and a side ramp of 20 metric tons safe working load and can accommodate cargo units up to 5.2 meters high.

The vessels will meet the Tier 3 IMO NOx emission limitations coming into force the Baltic and the North Sea from 2021. In respect of the 2021 CO 2 reduction regulations, the vessels will also be equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines for main propulsion and auxiliaries.

To make the vessels even more environmentally friendly and to cut CO 2 emissions further, the vessels will also be equipped with battery packages.

We are investing in the future. Our solution will take us beyond IMO’s target for a 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030. —Glenn Edvardsen

As more bio fuels are set to become commercially available in the future, UECC aims to also use carbon neutral and synthetic fuels as part of our future fuel mix.