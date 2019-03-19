FHWA makes BAA awards for Phase 1 Truck Platooning Early Deployment Assessment

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has made awards under the Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for a Phase 1 Truck Platooning Early Deployment Assessment. This project is being conducted to understand how truck platoons will operate in a realistic, operational environment.

Previous research has resulted in the development of truck platooning technology with only limited testing and demonstration in a real-world environment. This project will provide valuable insight into actual truck platooning operations that can be used to inform state and local stakeholders that are making decisions related to truck platooning regulations.

s The project will assess various aspects of in-service truck platoons that are delivering commercial goods by a fleet operator on their common delivery routes over an extended time period. Various data will be collected, both technical and operational, related to the vehicles, environment, and drivers to assess safety, efficiency, and mobility impacts. The strategy is to partner with and leverage current industry and state agency plans for truck platooning operations.

The 9-month Phase 1 project awards will perform detailed planning and team building and develop Phase 2 proposals. The Phase 2 project awards will execute the plans, collect data, and conduct evaluations of truck platoons driven by professional drivers delivering commercial goods. Only Phase 1 awardees will be eligible to submit Phase 2 proposals.

FHWA will work together with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office (ITS JPO) to conduct the work. The project is funded by the ITS JPO.

Phase 1 awards are: