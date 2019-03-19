Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Current by GE reduces lighting energy consumption by 50% across more than 50 FCA plants and dealerships
Velodyne demonstrates lidar solution for rich perception data collection on NVIDIA DRIVE platform

FHWA makes BAA awards for Phase 1 Truck Platooning Early Deployment Assessment

19 March 2019

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has made awards under the Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for a Phase 1 Truck Platooning Early Deployment Assessment. This project is being conducted to understand how truck platoons will operate in a realistic, operational environment.

Previous research has resulted in the development of truck platooning technology with only limited testing and demonstration in a real-world environment. This project will provide valuable insight into actual truck platooning operations that can be used to inform state and local stakeholders that are making decisions related to truck platooning regulations.

s The project will assess various aspects of in-service truck platoons that are delivering commercial goods by a fleet operator on their common delivery routes over an extended time period. Various data will be collected, both technical and operational, related to the vehicles, environment, and drivers to assess safety, efficiency, and mobility impacts. The strategy is to partner with and leverage current industry and state agency plans for truck platooning operations.

The 9-month Phase 1 project awards will perform detailed planning and team building and develop Phase 2 proposals. The Phase 2 project awards will execute the plans, collect data, and conduct evaluations of truck platoons driven by professional drivers delivering commercial goods. Only Phase 1 awardees will be eligible to submit Phase 2 proposals.

FHWA will work together with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and Intelligent Transportation Systems Joint Program Office (ITS JPO) to conduct the work. The project is funded by the ITS JPO.

Phase 1 awards are:

  • Team Lead: Battelle
    Key Team Members/Partners: Center for Automotive Research, Pennsylvania State University, SAE International, Saia LTL Freight, Volvo Group, University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute
    Proposed Platooning Location: Indiana; Ohio; Pennsylvania
    Contract Amount: $499,878

  • Team Lead: California PATH
    Key Team Members/Partners: Caltrans, California Highway Patrol, Cambridge Systematics, I-10 Corridor Coalition, Volvo Group, Westat
    Proposed Platooning Location: California; Arizona
    Contract Amount: $499,290

  • Team Lead: CDM Smith
    Key Team Members/Partners: Anheuser-Busch, BGM Consulting, Columbus Region Logistics Council, Ohio Department of Transportation/Drive Ohio, Ohio State University, Ohio Turnpike Commission, Robert Bosch, Sutra Research and Analytics
    Proposed Platooning Location: Indiana; Ohio
    Contract Amount: $497,379

Posted on 19 March 2019 in Autonomous driving, Connected vehicles, Driver Assistance Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)