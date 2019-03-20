Impact Transportation deploys Orange EV electric yard truck to Port of Oakland operations; HVIP funding

Orange EV and Impact Transportation announced the deployment of an Orange EV T-Series battery-electric terminal truck to Impact’s 250,000 square foot warehouse and special project site supporting Port of Oakland operations.

Impact’s Orange EV truck is DOT compliant and built with an 80 kWh battery pack and standard charging. The pure-electric yard truck is used to pull containers, 53-foot vans, flatbeds, and large, heavy, out-of-gauge cargo.





Impact’s “Hot Wheel” Orange EV yard truck.

According to onboard telematics data, Impact can operate the Orange EV truck for about 11 hours on a single charge if needed, although the site is routinely opportunity charging, plugging in to charge during breaks, shift changes, and other downtime.

Battery endurance varies as with a tank of diesel, where energy consumption can be higher or lower based on how hard the truck is working. Orange EV offers a range of equipment configurations to meet site-specific needs including larger battery pack (e.g., 160 kWh) and fast charging. With a 160 kWh battery pack, Impact could operate about 22 hours on a single charge.

Terminal trucks are Class 8 vehicles and known by many names, most commonly yard trucks or yard tractors, but also hostlers, spotters, goats, shunts, jockeys, shuttles and more.

Impact Transportation utilized funding from the Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP) to purchase ththeeir Orange EV truck. HVIP is currently open, enabling discounts of up to $165,000 per Orange EV terminal truck. Fleets using Orange EV trucks can now also monetize site-generated carbon credits worth thousands of dollars per truck annually.