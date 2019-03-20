XL delivers 154 hybrid GMC Savana vans to CalVans; largest single hybrid van deployment in California

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
20 March 2019

XL delivered 154 hybrid electric (HEV) GMC Savana Cargo vans to the California Vanpool Authority (also known as CalVans) to improve the fuel efficiency and sustainability of its agriculture transportation fleet. According to the company, the order represents the largest single hybrid electric van deployment in California to date.

The new vans offer clean and affordable transportation to seasonal agricultural workers, who often travel up to 85 miles each way to their job sites.

Since 2001, CalVans has been working to reduce its total number of vehicle miles traveled annually, while also reducing greenhouse emissions. Over the last two years, CalVans has eliminated more than 218 million miles traveled and reduced greenhouse gas by approximately 120 metric tons through their CalVans vanpools.

The company’s efforts will be elevated by incorporating hybrid electric vehicles into their Agricultural Industries Transportation Services (AITS) program, which provides qualified agricultural workers with safe, affordable transportation.

The project, funded by the California Air Resources Board, is increasing access to zero-emission and near zero-emission transportation and mobility options for low-income residents.

CalVans expects to realize a 25% increase in MPG from its XL hybrid electric vans, compared to its standard gasoline-powered fleet vehicles, saving money on fuel costs while helping to achieve sustainability goals.

CalVans is dedicated to improving air quality for communities most impacted by pollution by increasing access to clean transportation. After exploring battery electric options, we quickly realized that upfitting our GMC Savana vans with XL’s hybrid electric technology would be the best option to help improve our MPG and reduce emissions in a cost-effective way.

—Ronald Hughes, executive director of the California Vanpool Authority

