ZF takes 60% stake in mobility provider 2getthere, provider of automated electric passenger transport systems

ZF Friedrichshafen AG has acquired a 60% share of 2getthere B.V. The company offers complete automated transport systems and is located in Utrecht/Netherlands, with offices in San Francisco, Dubai and Singapore. Applications range from driverless electric transport systems at airports, business and theme parks to dedicated urban transport infrastructures.

With this strategic investment, ZF is strengthening its position in the growth markets of Mobility-as-a-Service solutions, autonomous transport systems, and shared autonomous vehicles.

The majority stake in 2getthere complements ZF’s existing investments and co-operations, such as the e.GO Moove, a joint venture with e.GO Mobile AG, which targets the production of the e.GO Mover autonomous minibus, as well as Transdev, a leading operator and global provider of integrated mobility solutions.

2getthere has more than three decades of experience in the market of autonomous passenger transport vehicles as well as unique engineering and software competences. This acquisition supports our strategy to become a leading autonomous transportation systems supplier in the booming new mobility market. —Wolf-Henning Scheider, Chairman of the Board of Management at ZF Friedrichshafen AG

2getthere was founded in 1984 and has accumulated more than 100 million kilometers of autonomous mileage with driverless passenger and cargo transport systems in several major cities worldwide, including Rotterdam, Abu Dhabi and Singapore, as well as numerous ports and airports.

2getthere’s fully electric driverless systems at business parks in Rivium (Capelle aan den IJssel) and Masdar City (Abu Dhabi) have transported more than 14 million people reliably and safely. The reliability of the systems installed by 2getthere, including vehicle controls and software architecture, exceeds 99.7%.

The market for driverless electric transport systems is developing dynamically. We want to continue to lead the market and the involvement of ZF is helping us to realize our growth plans, accelerate our technology roadmap and provide the required security for new and existing customers. The technological cooperation with ZF will support 2getthere’s work for the delivery of mixed traffic applications like Rivium and Brussels Airport. —Carel C. van Helsdingen, founder and CEO of 2getthere

Looking at the past three years alone, the company’s revenue has increased by 60%.

In the future, ZF and 2getthere will work closely together to further develop technologies for autonomous transport systems.

The two companies agreed not to disclose the transaction volume.