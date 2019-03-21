Volkswagen Group forms European Battery Union with Northvolt

The Volkswagen Group and European partners are forming the European Battery Union (EBU) with a view to forging ahead with battery research throughout Europe. The new consortium is to be led by the Volkswagen Group and the Swedish battery producer Northvolt (earlier post).

Partners from research and industry in seven EU member states are joining the consortium. The research collaboration will range from raw material production, to cell technology and cell production processes and through to recycling. The prime objective is to accumulate much broader know-how on battery cell production.

The research activities will also focus on the development and engineering of plant technologies allowing sustainable, climate friendly and competitive battery cell production in the European Union.

All the partners will step up their investments as a result of the planned additional research activities. These investments could receive financial support from funding announced by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

All the results of research work by the European Battery Union will be exchanged between all the partners across national borders. The joint research activities are to start at the beginning of 2020.