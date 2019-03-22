With soaring sales of xEVs in California, rebates up 50% in 2018; workgroup to discuss impacts of program’s success on funding

California consumers are applying for clean-vehicle rebates at a record pace as demand for the cleanest vehicles on the market continued to grow over the past year. Electric vehicle rebates in California were 50% higher in 2018 than 2017.

Electric and plug-in hybrid electric cars are now 7.8% of all new car sales in California, and some areas such as Sacramento and San Luis Obispo counties nearly doubled their EV rebates over this past year.

The state’s rebate program has proven to be a great success, and it is gratifying to see California’s vision for transforming to a zero-emissions fleet becoming a reality. As a result of this success, we are working with stakeholders on adjustments to the program. Our goal is to keep the sales momentum up and demonstrate an ongoing commitment to continue the exciting increase in the number of EVs on our roads and highways. —California Air Resources Board Executive Officer Richard Corey

The unexpected success of the rebate program, known as the Clean Vehicle Rebate Project (CVRP), and its potential impact on funding, will be discussed at a CVRP Workgroup meeting in Sacramento today.

The Clean Vehicle Rebate Project is one of several California Air Resources Board incentive programs designed to reduce air pollution and protect public health. CVRP promotes clean-vehicle adoption by offering rebates for the purchase or lease of new, eligible zero-emission vehicles.

Since the program began in March 2010, the Center for Sustainable Energy, which administers the CARB program, has issued more than 277,000 rebates totaling $620 million for plug-in, electric and hydrogen fuel cell cars, and motorcycles.