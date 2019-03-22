EIA projects US energy-related CO2 emissions to remain near current level through 2050; increased natural gas consumption

Carbon dioxide emissions from S energy consumption will remain near current levels through 2050, according to projections in EIA’s Annual Energy Outlook 2019. The AEO2019 Reference case, which reflects no changes to current laws and regulations and extends current trends in technology, projects that US energy-related CO 2 emissions will be 5,019 million metric tons in 2050—4% below their 2018 value—as emissions associated with coal and petroleum consumption fall and emissions from natural gas consumption rise.





USenergy-related carbon dioxide emissions and fossil fuel energy consumption. Source: US Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, Annual Energy Outlook 2019 Reference case

Energy-related CO 2 emissions generally follow energy consumption trends. In the United States, emissions associated with the consumption of petroleum fuels—motor gasoline, distillate, jet fuel, and more—have consistently made up the largest portion of CO 2 emissions. In 2018, the transportation sector’s consumption accounted for 78% of US CO 2 emissions from petroleum and more than one-third of all US energy-related CO 2 emissions.

Petroleum emissions from other sectors have fallen in recent years as equipment and processes that use petroleum fuels have been replaced by those using other fuels, in particular, natural gas.

In the transportation sector, consumption and emissions trends in the past have been driven by changes in travel demand, fuel prices, and fuel economy regulations. In EIA’s AEO2019 Reference case projection, current fuel economy standards stop requiring additional efficiency improvements in 2025 for light-duty vehicles and in 2027 for heavy-duty vehicles, reflecting existing regulations. As travel demand continues to rise, transportation consumption and emissions increase.





US energy-related carbon dioxide emissions in AEO2019 Reference Case. Source: US Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review, Annual Energy Outlook 2019 Reference case

Natural gas is the least carbon-intensive fossil fuel, and for decades natural gas made up the smallest portion of US energy-related CO 2 emissions. However, in 2015, natural gas emissions surpassed coal emissions, and the AEO2019 Reference case projects that natural gas CO 2 emissions will continue increasing as natural gas use increases.

The US. electric power sector—now the largest consuming sector for natural gas—has added generating capacity from natural gas in recent years and has used those power plants more often. Natural gas surpassed coal to become the most prevalent fuel used to generate electricity in the United States in 2016.

Other sectors have also increased their consumption of natural gas. By the mid-2020s, EIA projects that the industrial sector will again become the largest consumer of natural gas, using natural gas as a feedstock in chemical industries, as lease and plant fuel, for industrial heat and power applications, and for liquefied natural gas production.

The residential and commercial sectors are also expected to continue using more natural gas. For instance, EIA projects that natural gas furnaces and boilers will be used in 55% of US homes in 2050, an increase from their 49% share in 2018.