New BMW X1 xDrive25Le PHEV boosts electric range 83% to 110 km; new NCM battery technology

At Auto Shanghai 2019 in April, BMW Brilliance Automotive will present the new edition of the BMW X1 xDrive25Le. The compact Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) developed exclusively for the Chinese automotive market with extended wheelbase and plug-in drive now achieves an electrically powered range of up to 110 kilometers (68 miles) due to its new battery technology.

The efficiency of the new BMW X1 xDrive25Le has also been further increased, with combined fuel consumption now some 72% lower than before.

The 83% increase in range as compared to the predecessor model and the reduction in fuel consumption by 72% to 1.3 liters per 100 km (181 mpg US) were made possible by advances in the area of battery cell technology.

The new BMW X1 xDrive25Le features a lithium-ion high-voltage battery, with battery cells produced exclusively based on specifications defined by the BMW Group. The further increase in battery capacity was the result of research and development work as well as close cooperation with the battery cell manufacturer.

In the new battery cells, the ratio of nickel, cobalt and manganese (NCM) in the electrode material is 8 : 1 : 1. The expanded nickel share increases energy density, while the reduction in the cobalt component means that less rare earth material is required.

Despite the fact that the design is still compact, the weight of the battery—which is positioned at a very low point in the vehicle floor—is only increased by 2.5 kilograms. Like the vehicle as a whole, the high-voltage battery is manufactured at BMW Brilliance Automotive’s Tiexi plant in Shenyang, China.

The plug-in hybrid system of the new BMW X1 xDrive25Le comprises a 1.5-liter 3-cylinder gasoline engine with BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology driving the front wheels, with an electric motor that delivers its power to the rear wheels.

Together they generate a system output of 170 kW/231 hp along with a maximum system torque of 382 N·m. Fitted with a 6-speed Steptronic transmission, the BMW X1 xDrive25Le accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds.

In 2018, the predecessor BMW X1 xDrive25Le was China’s top-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the premium SUV segment. The BMW X1 xDrive25Le was conceived of especially to meet the needs and preferences of Chinese customers. Last year, the company sold more than 140,000 plug-in hybrid and electrically powered vehicles sold worldwide—an increase of 38.4% as compared to the prior year.