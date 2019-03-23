Hyster to develop fuel-cell electric reachstacker for Port of Valencia

Hyster Europe is developing a zero-emission reachstacker featuring a hydrogen fuel cell for the Port of Valencia, as part of the European Horizon 2020 program and H2Ports project. The port will be the first in Europe to incorporate hydrogen energy in its operations.





A conventional Hyster Reachstacker in operation.

An on-board hydrogen fuel cell will charge the battery on the forthcoming fully electric Hyster ReachStacker. The technology will help evolve this industry into a low carbon and zero-emission sector. —Jan Willem van den Brand, Director Big Truck Product Strategy and Solutions at Hyster Europe

The demonstration site for the H2Ports project will be the MSC Terminal Valencia (MSCTV) in Spain, that can receive today’s biggest container ships and has 260,000 m2 of container stacking space. The reachstacker is expected to enter operation in 2021, where it will undergo thorough testing handling laden shipping containers alongside several existing reachstackers.

Conventional Hyster Reachstackers are powered by a Cummins diesel engine. In addition to the Cummins engine technologies, Hyster has also introduced new performance optimization developments such as cooling on demand, load sensing hydraulics (power on demand), RPM management and alternate engine idle speed to help further reduce the total fuel consumption of these reach stackers in most applications.

The truck architecture incorporates electricity as the main energy source at high voltage to power fully electric motors.

Noise levels will be low, and users can expect a reduction in energy costs. The company also expects reduced vehicle maintenance costs thanks to the elimination of the engine, transmission and other mechanical-driven components.

Hyster-Yale Group is participating in the H2Ports project alongside the Port Authority of Valencia, the Valenciaport Foundation, the National Hydrogen Center, MSC Terminal Valencia, Grimaldi Group, Atena, Ballard Power Systems Europe and ENAGAS.

The project has received funding from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen Joint undertaking (FCHJU) which also includes the development of an electric yard tractor and the installation of a mobile hydrogen supply station.

The H2Ports project follows a similar development in the Port of Los Angeles and the electrification of a Hyster laden container handler powered by a Nuvera fuel cell engine.