China Internet company The9 signs JV agreement with Faraday for EVs in China; kicking in up to $600M

China-based The9 Limited, an established Internet company, signed a joint venture agreement with Faraday&Future Inc. to establish a joint venture to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell electric cars in China.

The JV’s immediate objective is exclusively to manufacture, market, distribute, and sell the Faraday Future’s new brand V9 model, a flagship luxury IAIEV based on the technology and design concepts of the FF 91, FF’s flagship consumer car model, and other potential selected car models in China.

Under the terms of the JV agreement, The9 will make a capital contribution of up to US$600 million in three equal installments to the JV, and FF will make contributions including its use right in a piece of land in China for electric cars manufacturing and will grant the JV an exclusive license to manufacture, market, distribute and sell Faraday Future’s new brand V9 model and other potential car models in China, in each case subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions.

The9 and FF will each have 50% ownership of the JV, while The9 will control the business operations of the JV.

FF, the JV and The9 will negotiate and enter into a license agreement pursuant to which FF will grant to the JV an exclusive license to manufacture, market, distribute and sell Faraday Future’s new brand V9 model and other potential selected car models in China.