New York City contracts with New Flyer for 15 low-floor 60' Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric transit buses

New York City Transit (NYCT), part of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (“MTA”), has awarded New Flyer with a contract for 15 low floor sixty-foot Xcelsior CHARGE battery-electric, heavy-duty transit buses (or a total of 30 equivalent units or “EUs”).

The order supports NYCT’s efforts to develop a cleaner, greener public transportation footprint, which focuses on building greater environmental sustainability, reducing emissions, and modernizing the MTA’s bus fleet. Each bus will leverage New Flyer’s CONNECT 360 business analytics and reporting tool to optimize performance and operations.

The 60-foot New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE buses feature long-range, heavy-duty lithium-ion batteries. New Flyer batteries are designed specifically for the 24/7/365 transit demands of New York City, utilizing American-based battery technology and American-based manufacturing supplied by XALT Energy.

The award includes New Flyer providing sixteen (16) Siemens 150 kW direct current interoperable chargers with installation, testing and commissioning to be performed by the recently announced New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions.

NYCT and the MTA Bus Company constitute the largest transit agency in North America. Together, they serve an estimated 8.5 million citizens and supports more than 60 million visitors annually.