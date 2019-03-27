Furukawa Electric to test WiTricity wireless EV charging system; collaboration on 11 kW system

WiTricity is working with Furukawa Electric to test an advanced wireless charging system prototype for electric vehicles (EVs) that uses Furukawa’s latest technologies. The companies are working together to test WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 park-and-charge system, designed for maximum efficiency and interoperability across vehicle platforms with materials and components developed by Furukawa.

The testing focuses on wireless charging systems at 7.7 and 11 kW charge rates and is intended to comply with standards proposed by SAE International’s J2954 Committee.

Furukawa is a leading supplier of interconnection systems, copper wiring and thermal management components to the automotive industry. These materials and components can help optimize the cost and performance of wireless charging and thus increase the adoption of wireless charging by carmakers and charging infrastructure providers.

WiTricity’s DRIVE 11 wireless charging system allows a driver to simply pull into his or her parking spot and automatically receive charging power from a source on the ground—without the need for a physical connection of the vehicle to the charger.

The system design works across all EV platforms and can be deployed as a “floor pad” in a consumer’s garage, as well as installed in the pavement to provide wireless charging in public and commercial parking lots.

Wireless charging is a technology that our OEM partners are interested in. By testing the WiTricity prototype system with our innovative materials and component solutions, we can help drive the adoption of electric vehicles with wireless charging, which benefits the entire industry, including consumers. —Mamichi Tsuyuki, General Manager, Automotive Products & Electronics Laboratories

Following its recent acquisition of the Qualcomm Halo IP portfolio, WiTricity has solidified its position as the “go-to” provider of EV wireless charging technology to automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

Licenses already have been announced with Toyota, Aptiv (formerly Delphi), Mahle, TDK, IHI, Shindengen, Daihen, BRUSA, Anjie Wireless, Yura and VIE. Global corporate investors now include Qualcomm, Toyota, Intel Capital, Delta Electronics Capital, Foxconn, and Schlumberger.

WiTricity is also collaborating directly with leading carmakers to drive global standards for wireless charging systems. Standards initiatives include the SAE International, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), International Organization for Standardization (ISO), STILLE, China Automotive Technology & Research Center (CATARC), China Electricity Council and the Chinese Electric Power Research Institute (CEPRI).