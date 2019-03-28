MAN Energy Solutions acquires 40% of electrolysis company H-TEC Systems; strategic investment in hydrogen

MAN Energy Solutions is acquiring 40% of the shares of the electrolysis technology company H-TEC Systems. The contract also makes provisions for a majority or complete takeover of H-TEC Systems at a later date. The company will continue to be independently represented on the market with no change in the level of commitment to its customers. The parties have agreed not to disclose the price of the acquisition.

H-TEC Systems has more than 20 years’ experience in the research and development of hydrogen technology. Across sites in Lübeck, Braak and Augsburg, a team of 20 employees develops and produces stacks and electrolyzers for manufacturing hydrogen with electricity. Since 2010, H-TEC Systems has been a subsidiary of GP JOULE, a project developer specializing in renewable energies and sector coupling that retains around 60% of the remaining shares.

MAN Energy Solutions is receiving two seats on the newly established H-TEC advisory board. The management team, consisting of Heinrich Gärtner, Dr. Joachim Herrmann and Frank Zimmermann, will continue to manage the business operations.

We view this partnership with H-TEC Systems as a strategic milestone and as our entry into the hydrogen economy. Hydrogen can be obtained from renewable energy sources in a climate-neutral fashion, and forms the basis for the production of a variety of synthetic fuels using power-to-X technology. These ‘e-fuels’, as they are known, are urgently required to bring about a change in energy policy, since they allow renewable energy sources to be used even outside of electricity grids. The production of hydrogen consequently constitutes an important interface in the coupling of the energy, transportation and heating sectors. —Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO of MAN Energy Solutions

MAN Energy Solutions has been a leading supplier of methanation reactors and a pioneer of power-to-X technology that has come to offer plants on an industrial 50 MW scale. Besides H-TEC Systems, MAN is working together with other partners in the area of electrolysis. This collaboration will also continue into the future.

At present, we see this commitment as a developmental partnership. As the electrolysis market matures commercially, we estimate that it will become medium- or long-term in nature. By acquiring a stake in H-TEC Systems, we are positioning ourselves in this strategic future market at an early stage. —Dr. Lauber

H-TEC Systems will be able to continue to focus on developing and producing series production-ready technologies for converting electricity into hydrogen in a cost-efficient manner. In doing so, we will be able facilitate a rapid transition from fossil fuels to energy sources that are renewable and free of CO 2 . —Heinrich Gärtner, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of GP JOULE

This acquisition marks another step in the strategic direction MAN Energy Solutions had already decided upon back in 2017—the realignment of the business to focus on sustainable future markets. At that time, the company announced that its business activities concerning sustainable technologies and solutions would be expanded to become the main source of revenue by 2030.

Strategic acquisitions and partnerships would also play an integral role in expanding the company’s own range of products and touching on the global trends of decarbonization and digitalization. In 2017, MAN Energy Solutions acquired a 40 percent stake in Aspin Kemp Associates, a Canadian company specializing in battery technology. Two years prior to this, it had additionally acquired the maritime division of Cryo AB, a Swedish company manufacturing cryogenic equipment for the storage, distribution and handling of liquid natural gas.

Last year, in collaboration with ABB, MAN also introduced the trigeneration storage solution ETES (Electro-Thermal Energy Storage system) to the market. ETES stores electricity and thermal energy (for both heating and cooling) in significant quantities and distributes these to consumers.