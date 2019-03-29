DOE: more than 6,500 fuel cell vehicles are on the road in the US

The number of fuel cell vehicles available to consumers and on the road continues to grow as exhibited by sales and lease volumes. As of February 2019, there were 6,558 fuel cell vehicles on the road, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Fuel cell vehicle sales (including leases) are currently only offered in select areas that have hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Cumulative fuel cell vehicle sales, January 2015 – February 2019.





Source: DOE.