DOE: more than 6,500 fuel cell vehicles are on the road in the US

29 March 2019

The number of fuel cell vehicles available to consumers and on the road continues to grow as exhibited by sales and lease volumes. As of February 2019, there were 6,558 fuel cell vehicles on the road, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Fuel cell vehicle sales (including leases) are currently only offered in select areas that have hydrogen refueling infrastructure.

Cumulative fuel cell vehicle sales, January 2015 – February 2019.

FOM graphic March 2019_1

Source: DOE.

Posted on 29 March 2019 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen

Comments

Comments

Engineer-Poet

Meanwhile, more than 350,000 PEVs were sold in the USA in 2018 alone, over 1 million total since 2012.

The only thing keeping hypedrogen going is continuing government subsidies.

Posted by: Engineer-Poet | 29 March 2019 at 08:11 AM

HarveyD

The high growth rate of FCEVs and H2 economy is amazing specially from only two units from Toyota and Honda. As more and more H2 stations and FCEVs (large and small) and fixed energy production units are produced, by more manufacturers, it will contribute to pollution and GHG reduction + greater use of REs..

Posted by: HarveyD | 29 March 2019 at 08:57 AM

