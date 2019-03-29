Volkswagen has exchanged more than 300,000 old diesels

The Volkswagen Group said that since August 2017, more than 300,000 old diesel vehicles to exhaust emissions standards Euro 1 to Euro 5 have been exchanged throughout the Group.

The old diesels have been replaced by new or nearly new cars from the participating Group brands with efficient powertrains of the latest generation to exhaust emission standard Euro 6.

The exchange incentives have significantly exceeded our expectations. We have kept our promises to politicians and made a key contribution to the renewal of the fleet and to a rapid improvement in air quality in German cities. Our customers have recently increasingly opted for used cars, which is why we are extending the relevant incentives until further notice for VW and Audi. The incentives for new cars will expire at the end of April, as already announced. —Dr. Christian Dahlheim, Head of Group Sales

The exchange incentives of the participating Group brands are granted throughout Germany in addition to the part exchange value of the used car if a Euro 4 or Euro 5 diesel vehicle from any manufacturer is traded in. The amount of the incentive depends on the model selected.

The environmental incentives apply throughout Germany if a Euro 1 to Euro 4 diesel vehicle of any manufacturer is scrapped. The amount of the incentive depends on the model selected.

The incentives for nearly new cars will be extended beyond April until further notice throughout Germany for Volkswagen Passenger Cars and Audi. The incentives for new cars expire at the end of April for all brands.