Johnson Matthey achieves two major milestones in commercialization of eLNO

Johnson Matthey (JM) has accomplished two major strategic developments in the commercialization of eLNO, its portfolio of market-leading ultra-high energy battery cathode materials (earlier post):

Site in Poland secured for construction of commercial plant, with room for significant expansion.

Supply of lithium-containing raw materials secured via a long term supply agreement with Nemaska Lithium Inc. for the supply of lithium hydroxide over ten years to match expanding demands of commercial production.

These two developments will enable JM to meet customers’ commercial scale requirements for eLNO. They demonstrate that JM is on track with its plans to start commercial production in 2021/22 and to be supplying platforms in production in 2022/23, both of which are in line with its strategy for breakout growth in battery materials.

Poland. JM’s first commercial-scale eLNO manufacturing plant will be located in Konin, Poland, about 200 km west of Warsaw. JM has entered into an agreement to purchase a 43 hectare plot which gives us the potential to expand its eLNO manufacturing capacity to up to 100,000 MT per annum. This will enable JM to scale up its operations in line with anticipated customer demand for eLNO.

JM has previously announced its plans to invest in its first 10,000 MT per annum commercial plant and is pleased to have secured the Konin site which places JM’s operations at the heart of Europe, close to major customers in the battery electric vehicle supply chain.

Nemaska Lithium. JM has entered a ten-year agreement with Nemaska Lithium for the supply of lithium hydroxide used in the manufacture of eLNO. This latest agreement builds on the collaboration between JM and Nemaska Lithium which began in 2016 and will support the commercialisation of eLNO.

The agreement gives JM access to lithium hydroxide for eLNO with the volumes and phasing aligned to production plans and gives customers the knowledge that by choosing JM, they have a secure of supply of crucial lithium-containing raw materials for their battery cathode materials.