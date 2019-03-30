Johnson Matthey achieves two major milestones in commercialization of eLNO
30 March 2019
Johnson Matthey (JM) has accomplished two major strategic developments in the commercialization of eLNO, its portfolio of market-leading ultra-high energy battery cathode materials (earlier post):
Site in Poland secured for construction of commercial plant, with room for significant expansion.
Supply of lithium-containing raw materials secured via a long term supply agreement with Nemaska Lithium Inc. for the supply of lithium hydroxide over ten years to match expanding demands of commercial production.
These two developments will enable JM to meet customers’ commercial scale requirements for eLNO. They demonstrate that JM is on track with its plans to start commercial production in 2021/22 and to be supplying platforms in production in 2022/23, both of which are in line with its strategy for breakout growth in battery materials.
Poland. JM’s first commercial-scale eLNO manufacturing plant will be located in Konin, Poland, about 200 km west of Warsaw. JM has entered into an agreement to purchase a 43 hectare plot which gives us the potential to expand its eLNO manufacturing capacity to up to 100,000 MT per annum. This will enable JM to scale up its operations in line with anticipated customer demand for eLNO.
JM has previously announced its plans to invest in its first 10,000 MT per annum commercial plant and is pleased to have secured the Konin site which places JM’s operations at the heart of Europe, close to major customers in the battery electric vehicle supply chain.
Nemaska Lithium. JM has entered a ten-year agreement with Nemaska Lithium for the supply of lithium hydroxide used in the manufacture of eLNO. This latest agreement builds on the collaboration between JM and Nemaska Lithium which began in 2016 and will support the commercialisation of eLNO.
The agreement gives JM access to lithium hydroxide for eLNO with the volumes and phasing aligned to production plans and gives customers the knowledge that by choosing JM, they have a secure of supply of crucial lithium-containing raw materials for their battery cathode materials.
These two developments that we have announced today demonstrate that we are well on track with the commercialisation of eLNO. Having applied our world class science to create eLNO technology that outperforms the market for customers, we are commercializing our technology for them through flexible, scalable manufacturing capacity in Poland and a secure supply of vital lithium-based raw materials. We are firmly delivering in line with our strategy for break out growth in Battery Materials and JM remains well placed for success as the global market for electric vehicles develops.—Robert MacLeod, Chief Executive of Johnson Matthey
This is an important development particularly if commercial production starts in the 2021/2022 timeframe. The Johnson Matthey eLNO cathode is based on the CAMX Power GEMX™ low cobalt battery material platform. Earlier I posted an incorrect reference patent, the actual patent is US9391317B2 (though it is still difficult to determine even here cobalt percentage).
Posted by: gryf | 30 March 2019 at 09:09 AM
It should also be pointed out that Tesla is already at the 3% cobalt level and working with Panasonic to go to 0%. Jeff Dahn of Dalhousie University (who is working with Tesla ) recently wrote an open access paper "Is Cobalt Needed in Ni-Rich Positive Electrode Materials for Lithium Ion Batteries?" doi: 10.1149/2.1381902jes.
Posted by: gryf | 30 March 2019 at 09:16 AM