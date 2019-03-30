Ricardo Software adds new advanced electrification features to software suite with release 2019.1

Ricardo Software announced major updates to its proprietary suite of computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation and analysis products.

Now available for download by customers, Ricardo Software’s 2019.1 release provides significant enhancements in integration and functionality across the full product range, helping to enable cleaner and more fuel-efficient products to be brought to market more quickly—including a range of new features for the development of vehicles featuring electrified powertrains.





Some of the most notable enhancements are to the IGNITE complete vehicle system modeling and simulation package. This advanced product enables users to model conventional to highly complex vehicle system models—including hybrid and battery electric, conventional, as well as novel powertrain vehicles.

Faster than real-time simulation and design and optimization tools provide models that can be used at all phases of the development process in order to study a range of applications including vehicle performance, fuel economy and emissions prediction.

With the 2019.1 release, IGNITE includes a range of new features aimed at the requirements of those developing electrified vehicles, including a new smart plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) controller enabling quick and easy out-of-the-box modelling of P0-P5parallel hybrid architectures.

Further enhancements include new powertrain libraries to support motorcycle development, both conventional and electric, as well as for powertrain auxiliaries such as DC converters, starters and alternators.

This version of IGNITE reduces the file size by 40% shortening the overall simulation run time as well as saving space during large simulation studies.

Improvements are also included in the 2019.1 release for WAVE, the 1D engine performance and NVH tool and the VECTIS 3D computational fluid dynamics (CFD) tool, both in terms of integration with other software products, improved real-time performance, and a wide range of modelling capabilities.

Elsewhere, the latest version of shaft, gear and bearing conception and design package, SABR, includes a range of new capabilities including improved integration with VALDYN for transmission dynamic analysis.