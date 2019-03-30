Ericsson, Audi and Sick demonstrate human-robot interaction in realtime using 5G at Hannover Messe

An the 2019 Hannover Messe, Ericsson, together with Audi and Sick (a leading provider of sensors for industrial automation), is demonstrating human-robot interaction in real time using 5G.

In the future, wireless production robots and employees will work hand in hand. Real-time interaction is essential for smooth collaboration. The key to this, the partners say, is 5G technology with its low latency—i.e., end-to-end delays of less than ten milliseconds—and its high level of network stability.

As a result, interaction between humans and machines is made even safer thanks to 5G. The playful demonstration at Ericsson’s Hannover Messe booth is an example for the interaction in a factory.

The robot has sensors connected to the 5G network. As soon as a visitor stretches his hand towards the robot, this is detected by those sensors. The robot then hands the guest a packet of mint sweets.

In the future, 5G will be essential to allow flexible, wireless robots to interact reliably and safely with people in production environments. Because a robot connected via 5G can react to humans in real time only with extremely low latencies and very high availability. —Jan-Peter Meyer-Kahlen, Head of the ICT Development Center Eurolab Aachen

The human-robot interaction at the Hannover Messe is just the beginning. With the introduction of 5G in car production, we are gaining completely new possibilities for connecting machines via radio. We are absolutely convinced of the potential of the new technology. That’s why we want to set up an in-house 5G network that will facilitate agile and flexible production in the future. —Dr. Henning Löser, Head of the Audi Production Lab

Audi has been testing a local 5G network for vehicle production together with Ericsson since August 2018.