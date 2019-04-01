ON Semiconductor to acquire Quantenna Communications; connectivity applications for industrial and automotive markets

ON Semiconductor will acquire Quantenna Communications—a provider of high performance Wi-Fi solutions—for $24.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. The acquisition consideration represents equity value of approximately $1.07 billion and enterprise value of approximately $936 million, after accounting for Quantenna’s net cash of approximately $136 million at the end of fourth quarter of 2018.

The acquisition significantly enhances ON Semiconductor’s connectivity portfolio and expertise in power management and Bluetooth technologies with the addition of Quantenna’s Wi-Fi technology and software capabilities.

The acquisition of Quantenna is another step towards strengthening our presence in industrial and automotive markets. The combination of ON’s expertise in highly efficient power management and broad sales and distribution reach, and Quantenna’s industry leading Wi-Fi technologies and software expertise creates a formidable platform for addressing fast growing markets for low-power connectivity in industrial and automotive applications. —Keith Jackson, president and CEO of ON Semiconductor

Following consummation, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to ON Semiconductor’s non-GAAP earnings per share and free cash flow, excluding any non-recurring acquisition related charges, the fair value step-up inventory amortization, and amortization of acquired intangibles.

The transaction is not subject to a financing condition. ON Semiconductor intends to fund the transaction through cash on hand and available capacity under its existing revolving credit facility.

Completion of the transaction is subject to approval by Quantenna’s stockholders, regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The transaction has been approved by ON Semiconductor’s and Quantenna’s boards of directors and is expected to close in the second half of 2019. No approval of the stockholders of ON Semiconductor is required in connection with the proposed transaction.

Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal advisor to ON Semiconductor. Qatalyst Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Quantenna, along with O’Melveny & Myers LLP, who served as legal advisor.