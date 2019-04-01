Plug Power launches 30 kW ProGen fuel cell system

Plug Power Inc. launched its 30 kW hydrogen fuel cell system, the newest commercial product from the ProGen suite of products. The ProGen 30kW engine provides a cost-effective solution to meet the needs of today’s electric vehicle (EV) use-case, including high utilization, extended runtimes, reliable performance in harsh environments, rapid fueling, and zero emissions.

Delivery vans and light/medium duty cargo box trucks are some of the leading applications for the 30KW ProGen hydrogen engine.

Delivery of the first commercial orders for this product are scheduled in July 2019 to European and Asian on-road e-mobility applications. The modular pre-engineered ProGen engines allow OEMs to rapidly convert commercial fleet vehicles to zero emission powertrains, reduce time to market, and benefit from the ProGen volume leverage in the overall market.

The complete 30kW ProGen engine solution contains the fuel cell stack, required balance of plant, dc/dc converter, and cooling.

According to KPMG’s 2018 Global Automotive Executive Survey, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles have replaced battery electric vehicles as the no. 1 key trend in the automotive industry until 2025.

A McKinsey report further backs this, predicting that by 2050, hydrogen could power a global fleet of more than 400 million cars, 15 to 20 million trucks, and around 5 million buses, which constitute on average 20 to 25% of their respective transportation segments.

As enterprises around the world invest in a combination of hydrogen and battery powered electric vehicles, they’ve seen increased range and vehicle uptime while simultaneously enjoying decreased fuel and maintenance costs.

Plug Power looks forward to leading this e-mobility revolution with continued additions to the growing line of ProGen products.