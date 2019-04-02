2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback to debut at New York show; 40 mpg highway

<p>Toyota will <a href="https://toyotanews.pressroom.toyota.com/releases/all-new-2020-toyota-yaris-hatchback-combines-technology-cargo-capacity-and-practicality.htm?view_id=35924">introduce</a> the all-new 2020 Yaris Hatchback at the New York International Auto Show this month. The vehicle gets its high appetite for fun and low appetite for fuel from a 1.5-liter inline four-cylinder engine that delivers 106 horsepower. Estimated highway fuel economy is 40 mpg US (5.88 L/100km). </p> <a class="asset-img-link" href="https://bioage.typepad.com/.a/6a00d8341c4fbe53ef0240a44dbb37200c-popup" onclick="window.open( this.href, '_blank', 'width=640,height=480,scrollbars=yes,resizable=yes,toolbar=no,directories=no,location=no,menubar=no,status=no,left=0,top=0' ); return false"><img class="asset asset-image at-xid-6a00d8341c4fbe53ef0240a44dbb37200c img-responsive" style="width: 95%; display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" alt="748EE5B4-D0F4-4CBB-A40E-DD04D79E1505" title="748EE5B4-D0F4-4CBB-A40E-DD04D79E1505" src="https://bioage.typepad.com/.a/6a00d8341c4fbe53ef0240a44dbb37200c-550wi" /></a><br /> <p>High-compression (12.0:1) and direct fuel injection give the engine ultra-quick responsiveness that’s matched to the standard 6-speed automatic transmission. The transmission’s torque converter locks in all gears for quicker, more direct shifts and greater fuel efficiency. Another surprise in this class is a Sport Mode, which changes the car’s personality with enhanced acceleration response.</p> <p>The body structure comprises 65% ultra-high tensile steels and is based on a continuous framework using straight beams wherever possible for maximum strength. The high structural integrity allows the MacPherson strut front suspension and torsion-beam rear suspension to be tuned for ride comfort and handling agility that exemplify the model’s “class above” driving dynamics.</p> <p>A rigid steering mount provides a direct yet light feel, and the brakes are tuned to yield a progressive feel when cornering. Entering the curve, the brake pedal provides smooth operation, then leads into a more rigid feel as g-force rises.</p> <p>The 2020 Yaris Hatchback employs extensive sound-absorbing measures, including a noise-insulating windshield, to block noise paths into the cabin. Sound-absorbing material inside the tailgate, parcel shelf and spare wheel well help to reduce high-frequency noise entering the cabin from the rear.</p> <p> The hatchback will be offered in mono-spec LE and XLE grades. The Yaris Hatchback will come equipped as standard with a Low-speed Pre-collision Safety System in both model grades (standard on the Yaris Sedan, too). The system scans the road ahead for potential vehicle collisions. If a potential frontal collision is detected, an audio/visual alert and braking assistance are designed to automatically activate. Should the driver not respond, this system may automatically apply the brakes.</p> <p> The Yaris Hatchback comes standard with an advanced active safety system that includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Traction Control System (TCS), Anti-lock Brake System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Brake Assist (BA), and Brake Override System (BOS). The array of six airbags includes curtain airbags that help protect front and rear seat occupants.</p> <p> Both the LE and XLE grades are equipped with navigation hardware; the customer simply needs to buy the accessory SD card through a Toyota dealer to activate navigation capability.</p> <p> A long list of standard features includes many that are usually optional or offered only on upgrade models: Smart Key Entry with Push Button Start, fog lights, variable intermittent windshield wipers, rear backup camera, tilt and telescoping steering wheel, chrome interior door handles, and driver and front passenger sun visors with illuminated vanity mirrors. There’s even a first aid kit. </p>