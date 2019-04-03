Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
SAIC demonstrating autonomous electric shuttle at UC Davis; data collection on behavioral response
USDA study finds GHG from corn-based ethanol ~39% to 43% lower than from gasoline; reduction of >70% possible by 2022

DOE collaborating with AIChE CHS on hydrogen safety

03 April 2019

At the American Institute of Chemical Engineers’ (AIChE’s) Spring Meeting, US Department of Energy (DOE) Fuel Cell Technologies Office (FCTO) Director Sunita Satyapal announced a planned collaboration with the new Center for Hydrogen Safety (CHS), launched by AIChE.

With support from several global entities as well as the FCTO, the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory and AIChE will join forces to facilitate information sharing on hydrogen safety and best practices among national and international stakeholders with an interest in hydrogen fuel cell technologies.

The Center aligns with recommendations made by the DOE’s Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technical Advisory Committee, with roots back to a previously DOE-funded effort called the Hydrogen Safety Panel established in 2003.

Hydrogen is an essential feedstock and fuel in many current and emerging industries such as the petrochemical sector and fuel cell transportation. The United States already produces approximately 10 million metric tons every year of hydrogen for industrial purposes. Hydrogen can also be used across sectors, and is an energy carrier that can unite energy resources.

For example, hydrogen can be made by splitting water using solar or wind when power generation exceeds load, and it can contribute to grid stability and resilience. Hydrogen can also be produced from existing baseload assets such as nuclear power, and can be stored, distributed, and used as a fuel or feedstock for multiple applications.

Recent years have seen a gradual increase in the use of hydrogen for emerging applications including transportation, stationary power, and energy storage. Thousands of fuel cells running on hydrogen fuel are already in use in commercial vehicles, forklifts, and backup power units throughout the United States. As interest in hydrogen grows, whether it is for fuel, energy storage, or industrial processes, making information on hydrogen safety accessible to a wide group of stakeholders across multiple industries will be valuable.

DOE’s FCTO advances hydrogen and fuel cell technologies through an early-stage research and development (R&D) portfolio focusing on key technical challenges in fuel cells, hydrogen production, delivery and storage, as well as safety, codes and standards.

The Center for Hydrogen Safety will support these activities by identifying key hydrogen-safety R&D gaps, and by bringing together valuable resources and expertise to facilitate information-sharing and understanding of the safe use of hydrogen across sectors in the economy.

Posted on 03 April 2019 in Hydrogen, Safety | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)