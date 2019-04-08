BMW signs agreement with DXC Technology to accelerate driverless car development via D3 platform

IT services company DXC Technology signed an agreement to support BMW’s autonomous vehicle development via the High Performance D3 platform. (Earlier post.)

DXC provides services that help deliver and simplify data analysis and algorithmic training to reduce the time and cost to develop autonomous vehicles.

The BMW Group High Performance D3 platform supports the autonomous vehicle development program, gathering massive amounts of road-travel data from the global BMW test fleet. Using DXC’s digital solution, BMW’s manufacturing research and development teams will be able to collect, store and manage vehicle sensor data in seconds rather than days or weeks, resulting in faster autonomous drive development cycles.

Autonomous driving is at the heart of BMW Group’s ‘NUMBER ONE > NEXT’ strategy. DXC will greatly support our commitment to maximizing innovation, which will benefit our customers. With the managed services, we are able to ramp up the solution to support the next stage of the future of BMW Group’s autonomous drive platform. — Alejandro Vukotich, senior vice president, Autonomous Driving and Driver Assistance at BMW Group

DXC is focused on enabling autonomous driving research and development by expediting engineering and testing cycles. An example of this capability is DXC Robotic Drive, which accelerates the autonomous driving development process—from data collection, storage and analysis to deployment of evolved knowledge.

Built on an open-source ecosystem, DXC Robotic Drive is available on-premise or in a cloud or hybrid environment, allowing workloads to be moved easily. Engineers can work collaboratively and in an agile fashion regardless of their geographic locations. Using a single platform for storage, processing and training means hardware and software requirements, and hence cost and complexity, are reduced. Data can be collected globally but monitored centrally, maximizing efficiency and reducing cost.

The DXC Robotic Drive platform and toolkit are composed of digital analytics, cloud and platform services, and security and applications offerings. DXC offers a global network of Automotive Centers of Excellence where DXC’s partners and clients collaborate, build and deliver industry innovation.

DXC Technology was created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The company logs around $25 billion in annual revenues and has nearly 6,000 clients in more than 70 countries.