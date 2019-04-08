Project to award up to $15.5M in rebates for EV chargers in Sacramento County

A rebate project to increase access to electric vehicle (EV) chargers throughout California’s Sacramento County is launching with up to $15.5 million in funds available for qualifying local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

The rebates will be available through the Sacramento County Incentive Project to install both commercial-grade Level 2 chargers and high-powered DC fast chargers. The project is an initiative of the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project (CALeVIP), which works with local community partners to develop and implement regional incentive projects for charging infrastructure that supports the adoption of EVs statewide.

CALeVIP and its regional projects are implemented by the Center for Sustainable Energy and funded primarily by the California Energy Commission’s Alternative and Renewable Fuel and Vehicle Technology Program. California’s goal is to get 5 million EVs on its roads by 2030 to reduce carbon emissions and to support those vehicles by installing 250,000 chargers statewide.

In Sacramento County, the Energy Commission is funding $14 million and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) is providing $1.5 million. SMUD has also committed to invest all its revenue generated by this project from the state’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard Program to support additional community EV charger installations.

Currently, there are more than 10,000 EVs and nearly 700 EV chargers in public locations throughout Sacramento County, according to SMUD officials.

CALeVIP is currently accepting applications from eligible Sacramento businesses and public entities for DC fast charger installations with rebates of up to $70,000 per charger or 75% of the total installation project’s cost, whichever is less. Rebates for Level 2 chargers are up to $6,000 per connector. Applicants can apply for multiple charger rebates.

Additional funding is available for installations in disadvantaged communities, with up to $80,000 for DC fast chargers and up to $6,500 for Level 2 chargers.

Level 2 chargers deliver 15-35 miles of electric driving range per hour of charging and are suited for locations where drivers are parked for a few hours. DC fast chargers can power most EVs and provide over 100 miles of driving range per hour of charging, which is suited for deployment along major travel corridors for on-the-go charging.

A national nonprofit organization, CSE manages statewide incentive programs for electric vehicles and electrical vehicle charging infrastructure in California, New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

CALeVIP also currently offers incentive projects in a four-county area of Southern California and in Fresno County with other projects planned throughout the state. CALeVIP is currently funded for $77 million, with the potential to receive up to $200 million.