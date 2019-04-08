Survey finds 37% of commuters in London have already changed usual mode of transport due to ULEZ; 141% increase in use of motorcycles

Most vehicles, including cars, vans, motorcycles and scooters, will need to meet new, tighter exhaust emission standards or pay a daily charge to travel within the area of London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which comes into effect today.

Motorbike insurer Bikesure recently surveyed 1,000 commuters in London to find out how the ULEZ will impact them. Among the questions, respondents were asked if they have changed or thought about changing their usual mode of transport in preparation for the ULEZ. The survey found that:

37% of commuters have already changed their usual mode of transport

46% of commuters have thought about changing their usual mode of transport

18% of commuters will not be changing their usual mode of transport

The city could see a 141% increase in the use of motorcycles (mopeds, scooters and motorcycles) travelling through the ULEZ as residents opt for low-emission models

Almost 45% of respondents will be using public transport





Source: Bikesure

The survey also revealed that:

31% of commuters won’t be able to afford to drive/ride in the ULEZ anymore

32% of commuters won’t drive/ride in the ULEZ as much as they used to

29% of commuters won’t be affected by the ULEZ

7% of commuters don’t know how it will affect them





Under ULEZ rules, Euro 4 gasoline and Euro 6 diesels will not have to pay. Other vehicles will have to pay a daily charge of £12.50 (US$16.30) or risk a fine of £160 (US$209) if the vehicle fails to meet the emission standards.

The respondents were also asked how they felt about the ULEZ: