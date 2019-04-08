Survey finds 37% of commuters in London have already changed usual mode of transport due to ULEZ; 141% increase in use of motorcycles
08 April 2019
Most vehicles, including cars, vans, motorcycles and scooters, will need to meet new, tighter exhaust emission standards or pay a daily charge to travel within the area of London’s Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ), which comes into effect today.
Motorbike insurer Bikesure recently surveyed 1,000 commuters in London to find out how the ULEZ will impact them. Among the questions, respondents were asked if they have changed or thought about changing their usual mode of transport in preparation for the ULEZ. The survey found that:
37% of commuters have already changed their usual mode of transport
46% of commuters have thought about changing their usual mode of transport
18% of commuters will not be changing their usual mode of transport
The city could see a 141% increase in the use of motorcycles (mopeds, scooters and motorcycles) travelling through the ULEZ as residents opt for low-emission models
Almost 45% of respondents will be using public transport
The survey also revealed that:
31% of commuters won’t be able to afford to drive/ride in the ULEZ anymore
32% of commuters won’t drive/ride in the ULEZ as much as they used to
29% of commuters won’t be affected by the ULEZ
7% of commuters don’t know how it will affect them
Under ULEZ rules, Euro 4 gasoline and Euro 6 diesels will not have to pay. Other vehicles will have to pay a daily charge of £12.50 (US$16.30) or risk a fine of £160 (US$209) if the vehicle fails to meet the emission standards.
The respondents were also asked how they felt about the ULEZ:
47% of Londoners think it is a good idea and they don’t mind it being brought in
45% of Londoners can understand the reasons, but feel frustrated by it
8% of Londoners think it’s a bad idea
I think the English people are actually supporting these restrictions; maybe because many of the citizens remember the killer coal smog of 1952 and the peasoupers of that era. If we tried that in a U.S. city, this fossil fuel president would close the city down.
Posted by: Lad
Londoners are divided over this issue. The use of Public transport and other "zero" emission alternatives (walking, bikes) is the main option for 7 out of 10 Londoners.
Posted by: Christos Dimou
There will be hell to pay when the wider zone (which seems to mean most of London) begins in 2021.
Euro 4 is from 2005 on, Euro 6 is from 2015 on.
So I can see plenty of petrol cars and much fewer diesel ones.
This will be a problem for people with older commercial vehicles, buses etc.
An individual can buy a petrol car (or bike) without to much fuss, but a small company will struggle to buy a new bus or van.
@Lad, you would have to be about 75 to remember the great pea souper of 1952. Most people's "memory" will be of watching it on "The Crown" in Netflix (good episode, BTW).
It probably depends on how much money you have - if you are reasonably well off, you'll be fine, if not, you'll have a problem, especially if bikes or buses don't suit you.
@Christos, I am not sure that you need to put bikes and walking in inverted commas - they really are zero emissions; unlike electric cars, which just transfer the emissions to the power stations.
Posted by: mahonj