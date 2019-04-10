Ballard to supply Norled with 200 kW fuel cell modules to power ferry in Norway

Ballard Power Systems Europe A/S—a subsidiary of Ballard Power Systems, Inc.—has signed an Equipment Supply Agreement (ESA) with Norled A/S, one of Norway’s largest ferry and express boat operators, to provide two next-generation 200 kW fuel cell modules that will be used to power a hybrid ferry planned to begin operating in 2021.

The Ballard modules will be designed and manufactured at the company's new Marine Center of Excellence at its facility in Hobro, Denmark.





Norled ferry to be powered by a hybrid combination of Ballard fuel cell modules together with batteries (CNW Group/Ballard Power Systems Inc.)

The Norled vessel—which has carrying capacity for up to 299 passengers and 80 cars—is expected to be the first liquid hydrogen fuel cell-powered ferry in commercial operation globally.

Hydrogen will be the last piece in order to get zero-emissions in the ferry sector. Hydrogen is the solution where electric operation alone is not possible. —Terje Moe Gustavsen, the Administration Director of Norwegian Public Roads

Ballard zero-emission fuel cell modules offer (i) design flexibility, including modular components and scalable power (from 100kW to over 1 megawatt) to support vessel propulsion, auxiliary power and/or system redundancy; (ii) extended range, proportionate to the volume of energy-rich liquid hydrogen fuel stored on board a vessel (which can also be rapidly replenished), rather than creating a weight challenge through the addition of heavy batteries; and (iii) positive economics, underpinned by the compatibility of fuel cell DC power with battery hybrid electric architectures.

Norled operates 80 ferries and express boats and has invested significantly in new types of vessels and eco-friendly technologies.