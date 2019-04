According to tracking by Veloz, electric car sales in California in Q1 2019 continued their upward trend, with year-over-year increases each month and a 13% increase over Q1 2018.

According to Veloz’ monthly “Sales Dashboard”, each month of Q1 saw greater electric car sales than the same month of the previous year.

Total electric car sales in California increased 84% from 2017 (96,847) to 2018 (177,781). Q1 2019 added 30,745.