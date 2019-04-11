Toyota introduces all-new RAV4 in Japan; new Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD system, new hybrid

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
New Audi S6 and S7 diesel TDI models pair 48V system with electric compressor
11 April 2019

Toyota launched its completely redesigned RAV4 in Japan. The new RAV4 features the first Dynamic Torque Vectoring AWD system, which enables precise and stable steering by adopting a torque vectoring mechanism, which independently distributes torque to the left and right rear wheels according to driving conditions in addition to the front and rear wheels.

It also incorporates a disconnect mechanism that transmits driving force to the rear wheels when 4WD driving is deemed unnecessary, significantly reducing energy loss and improving fuel efficiency.

The non-hybrid model uses a TNGA concept-based 2.0-liter Dynamic Force Inline 4-cylinder direct-injection engine mated to a Direct Shift-CVT continuously variable transmission.

Hybrid models are equipped with an all-new 2.5-liter hybrid system featuring a 2.5-liter Dynamic Force Engine based on the TNGA concept, realizing both excellent fuel efficiency and smooth acceleration.

As hybrid vehicles that employ a 4WD system, RAV4 hybrid models leverage a new E-Four with advanced hybrid technology. In concert with increased maximum torque of the rear wheels, a new control system allows torque distribution to the front and rear wheels to be changed from between 100:0 to 20:80.

Optimized control of torque distribution to the front and rear wheels during cornering enhances steering stability. An increase in rear-wheel torque contributes to a sense of safety when starting the car on inclines in snow or rain.

The latest Toyota Safety Sense preventive safety package comes standard on all models, and includes the following features.

  • A pre-collision safety system to detect preceding vehicles or pedestrians (day and night) and bikes (day) to support collision prevention and mitigate damage. Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full-speed range that supports driving behind the car in front.

  • Advanced driving assistance technology Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) that supports steering so cars remain centered in the same lane during use of Radar Cruise Control.

  • Automatic High Beam (AHB) that changes between high beam and low beam headlights automatically.

  • Road Sign Assist (RSA) that displays road signs recognized by the camera on the display so that drivers do not miss road signs, contributing to safe driving. Preceding vehicle departure notification as a supplementary function that alerts the driver if the driver is not detected to have responded to the preceding vehicle starting to move.

The new RAV4 is equipped with Intelligent Clearance Sonar to detect walls and other vehicles during low-speed driving, Rear Cross Traffic Auto Brake to detect approaching vehicles in the rear when reversing to reduce or mitigate damage from collisions, and a Parking Support Brake to assist with safety in parking lots.

To offer all customers an opportunity to experience Connected Services, all models come standard with an on-board Data Communication Module (DCM) and a three-year complimentary subscription to the T-Connect service.

11 April 2019

Comments

SJC

Dynamic Torque Vectoring..
This is something that could be popular over time.

Posted by: SJC | 11 April 2019 at 01:24 PM

