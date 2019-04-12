Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Volkswagen Motorsport leaning on computer simulations to accelerate the continuous development of the ID. R electric racer
Researchers develop concept for ultra-fast hydrogen sensor; plasmonic metal–polymer hybrid nanomaterial

Renault-Nissan Alliance establishes Joint Innovation Hub in China to accelerate technology development for new mobility

12 April 2019

Renault and Nissan have established a new research and development joint venture in Shanghai, China: the Alliance Automotive Research and Development (Shanghai), Ltd., which will be referred to as Alliance Innovation Lab Shanghai (AIL-SH).

Renault and Nissan each hold 50% of this new entity which will conduct research and development focusing on autonomous drive, connected vehicles and electric vehicles. Technologies pioneered by the innovation hub will be potentially applied to Renault and Nissan vehicles sold in China and around the world.

China is not only the world’s largest auto market but is also at the leading edge of new technologies that will change the face of future mobility. From a strategic point of view, it is vital that the Alliance has a development hub in this thriving market, where the Alliance sold more vehicles than anywhere else in 2018. The knowledge and skills obtained here will be leveraged not just inside China but globally, helping to contribute to the demanding objectives of our Alliance 2022 mid-term plan.

—Takao Asami, Alliance SVP, Research and Advanced Engineering

Under the Alliance 2022 mid-term plan, 12 new zero-emission electric vehicles are due to be launched by 2022, and 40 vehicles are to be introduced with different levels of autonomy and over 90% of vehicles will be connected cars globally. The plan also includes a commitment to operating robo-vehicle ride-hailing mobility services.

Posted on 12 April 2019 in China | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)