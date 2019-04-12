Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV hits 200,000 global sales
Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, has achieved sales of 200,000 units worldwide since its launch in 2013.
Since making its debut in Japan, the Outlander PHEV has been rolled out to more than 50 countries across the world. It has become the world best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle as at the end of December 2018. It also has been Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle for continuously over the past four years (2015-2018).
Developed from a fully electric vehicle, the Outlander PHEV has an architecture consisting of a front electric motor, a rear electric motor and no gearbox. It offers customers energy efficiency and a smooth driving experience.
The latest 2019 Outlander PHEV model delivers lowered CO2 emissions levels, with 40 g/km (NEDC Correlated)/46 g/km (WLTP) and excellent fuel economy, with 1.8 l/100km (NEDC Correlated)/2.0 l/100km (WLTP) and a zero-emission range of 54 km (NEDC Correlated)/45 km (WLTP).
The 2019 Outlander PHEV also features innovative powertrain and mechanical improvements, including an ultra-efficient new 2.4-liter gasoline engine. Other improvements include increased battery capacity (15%), battery output (10%), and rear motor output (17%) enhanced driving dynamics, and more driving modes including a Sport Mode and Snow Mode.
Color me unimpressed. I'm currently averaging 1.78 l/100 km per the trip computer in a vehicle that's already 6 years old. However, the SUV can tow 1500 lb, so that's something.
An ideal vehicle for SUV lovers?
If the average vehicle was like it, the USA would be energy-independent; it would not even need all of its current petroleum production and natural gas could easily meet the increased demand for electricity.
It would also be far easier to decarbonize, because electricity is much easier and cheaper to make from zero-carbon energy sources than is any liquid fuel.
Basically agree with SAEP but where do you have zero-carbon energy from NG? Current NGPPs are no where zero emissions. REs, Hydro, Geothermal, Waves, Tidal and NPPs fall into that category?
I'll break it up into syllables so you can understand: "the USA would be en-er-gy in-de-pen-dent". I did not say it would be zero carbon right off the bat. OTOH, using NG-fired CCGTs could cut the added carbon emissions by about half over the current US mix.
