Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV hits 200,000 global sales

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (MMC) announced that the world’s first plug-in hybrid SUV, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, has achieved sales of 200,000 units worldwide since its launch in 2013.





Since making its debut in Japan, the Outlander PHEV has been rolled out to more than 50 countries across the world. It has become the world best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle as at the end of December 2018. It also has been Europe’s best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle for continuously over the past four years (2015-2018).

Developed from a fully electric vehicle, the Outlander PHEV has an architecture consisting of a front electric motor, a rear electric motor and no gearbox. It offers customers energy efficiency and a smooth driving experience.

The latest 2019 Outlander PHEV model delivers lowered CO 2 emissions levels, with 40 g/km (NEDC Correlated)/46 g/km (WLTP) and excellent fuel economy, with 1.8 l/100km (NEDC Correlated)/2.0 l/100km (WLTP) and a zero-emission range of 54 km (NEDC Correlated)/45 km (WLTP).

The 2019 Outlander PHEV also features innovative powertrain and mechanical improvements, including an ultra-efficient new 2.4-liter gasoline engine. Other improvements include increased battery capacity (15%), battery output (10%), and rear motor output (17%) enhanced driving dynamics, and more driving modes including a Sport Mode and Snow Mode.