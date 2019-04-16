Gasoline direct injection was the most widely adopted emerging fuel saving technology in 2018: 51%

Manufacturers have been adopting technologies that improve the efficiency of light-duty vehicles and allow them to achieve greater fuel economy. Of all the emerging technologies, gasoline direct injection (GDI) has seen the highest level of adoption among manufacturers, reaching 51% for the 2018 model year, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).

Eight of the largest manufacturers installed GDI in more than 75% of the vehicles they produced, with several near or at 100%.

Turbo charging and stop/start are two other engine technologies that reached a production share of about 30%, while cylinder deactivation (CD) was at 12%.

Thirty-six percent of the vehicles produced had transmissions with seven or more gears while 22% were fitted with continuously variable transmissions (CVT).

Gasoline hybrid vehicles accounted for 4%, while plug-in hybrid, all-electric, and fuel cell vehicles had a combined total of 3%.





Manufacturer use of emerging technologies for model year 2018. Emerging technologies include turbo, GDI, CVT, 7+Gears, CD, StopStart, Hybrid, and PHEV/EV/FCV., Source: DOE, US EPA.