Gasoline direct injection was the most widely adopted emerging fuel saving technology in 2018: 51%
16 April 2019
Manufacturers have been adopting technologies that improve the efficiency of light-duty vehicles and allow them to achieve greater fuel economy. Of all the emerging technologies, gasoline direct injection (GDI) has seen the highest level of adoption among manufacturers, reaching 51% for the 2018 model year, according to the US Department of Energy (DOE).
Eight of the largest manufacturers installed GDI in more than 75% of the vehicles they produced, with several near or at 100%.
Turbo charging and stop/start are two other engine technologies that reached a production share of about 30%, while cylinder deactivation (CD) was at 12%.
Thirty-six percent of the vehicles produced had transmissions with seven or more gears while 22% were fitted with continuously variable transmissions (CVT).
Gasoline hybrid vehicles accounted for 4%, while plug-in hybrid, all-electric, and fuel cell vehicles had a combined total of 3%.
Manufacturer use of emerging technologies for model year 2018. Emerging technologies include turbo, GDI, CVT, 7+Gears, CD, StopStart, Hybrid, and PHEV/EV/FCV., Source: DOE, US EPA.
To protect the environment and human health, GDI should be combined with GPF. Sadly, this is not on the agenda in the USA. In contrast, in the EU, all manufacturers are now in the process of adopting GPF on their new car models.
Posted by: Peter_XX | 16 April 2019 at 06:13 AM
Read somewhere , that like diesel, gasoline direct injection produces more particle pollution, even when combined with port injection.
Posted by: Lad | 16 April 2019 at 07:09 AM
Interesting to see what a low percentage hybrids Toyota has - the way they talk, you would think they were all hybrid. That might only be for Europe, Japan and the USA.
Does anyone know how much fuel you save with GDI ?
Posted by: mahonj | 16 April 2019 at 09:09 AM
GDI gums up the intake valves.
Posted by: SJC | 16 April 2019 at 10:50 AM
GDI savings are somewhere between nothing and several percent depending on the implementation but 4 - 6% is a fair estimate in the absence of knowing details.
Turbocharging and downsizing, on the other hand, doesn't seem to work out in reality. There are ample cases of these vehicles doing well in government test procedures but not so well in the real world. Mazda, notably, with their Skyactiv approach, stated that they preferred to let the engine be a bit bigger and *not* turbocharge it in the interest of having a higher compression ratio. Market demands seem to be pushing them towards turbocharging, though.
Toyota hypes the Prius and hybrid versions of some other models but they sell an awful lot of base non-hybrid Corollas and RAV4s and Yarises. It's still the highest hybrid percentage of anything in the chart. Tesla isn't on there ... nor is BYD ...
Posted by: Brian P | 16 April 2019 at 11:02 AM