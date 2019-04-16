Henkel launches new silicone-free gap filler for EVs

During the Battery Show 2019 in Stuttgart, Henkel will launch new technologies that enable cost-efficient large-scale assembly and lifetime protection of battery architectures.

As all major automotive OEMs and new players are rapidly launching new electric vehicle (EV) models, Henkel is leveraging its broad technology base and many years of expertise and experience to drive the transformation from traditional engines to electrified powertrains.

Henkel has identified three major challenges for battery manufacturers: cost-efficient processes and technologies allowing high-speed assembly of cells; ensuring reliable thermal management for operational safety and meeting the UL94 flammability standard; and allowing serviceability of battery packs.





Henkel provides a comprehensive technology portfolio and application know-how for efficient assembly, operational safety and lifetime protection of battery cells, modules and pack.

Henkel’s solutions and services are focused on eight integrated key technologies that combine existing with new solutions. Some notable examples include: