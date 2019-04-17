BYD introducing second-generation battery-electric yard tractor

The BYD second-generation 8Y battery electric yard tractor will make its world premiere at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach next week, showcasing a design that combines performance, reliability, improved driver comfort and operability, along with zero tailpipe emissions and quiet operation.





The unveiling coincides with the expected delivery of 14 second-generation 8Y yard tractors to two BNSF Railway intermodal facilities in Southern California. First-generation 8Y yard tractors have been in use at railyards and the port since early 2018.

BYD’s second-generation yard tractor features improvements that directly reflect feedback on the first generation.

The ongoing demonstration project at the BNSF facilities is paid for in large part by a $9.1-million grant awarded to San Bernardino County Council of Governments (SBCOG) from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). The grant comes through California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of cap-and- trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy and improving public health and the environment—particularly in disadvantaged communities.

It includes project partners such as BNSF and Daylight Transport, LLC, the project demonstrators, as well as CALSTART, Inc. which will provide commercialization support and market assessment of this project.

Zero-tailpipe freight transportation, off-road equipment, and on-road trucks, reduce emissions near facilities that handle freight, along freight corridors, regionally, and globally.

We are excited to be part of this initiative that will help bring zero-emission yard tractors to the Inland Empire. This demonstration leads to the adaptation of cleaner technology on a much broader scale. Coupling this application with our exploration into zero-emission train technology is a giant step forward to addressing air quality issues in our county and throughout the region. —SBCOG President Darcy McNaboe

Under the first phase of the project led by SBCOG and funded by CARB, six first-generation BYD 8Y trucks have been in service at BNSF intermodal rail facilities in San Bernardino and the City of Commerce as well as three units at Daylight Transport, LLC in the City of Fontana.