New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions completes New York’s first OppCharge interoperable on-route charger solution for transit buses

New Flyer of America Inc. announced that New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions (earlier post) has successfully deployed two rapid, OppCharge on-route chargers along New York City Transit Authority’s (NYCT) M42 route.

This marks completion of the first on-route charging solution in the United States that uses a globally recognized system to allow vehicle and charging equipment interoperability to common interfaces.





The chargers are operated by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), acting through NYCT as a part of an electric bus test and evaluation program. The program, officially launched in January 2018, continues to evaluate electric buses as a zero-emission solution for America’s largest public transit system.

New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions led project management, having engaged Black & Veatch (a leader in engineering and construction for complex fleet charging networks) to assist with engineering, permitting, and construction for the on-route charger equipment from Siemens.





New Flyer has actively participated and supported the North American adoption of global charging standards for electric buses and coaches, for both on-route and depot charging options.

The Siemens on-route chargers installed as part of the system are interoperable, and follow OppCharge interfaces and the forthcoming Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) J3105 charging standard, allowing heavy-duty electric vehicles of all types and models, including buses from other manufacturers that support and design to OppCharge standards, to utilize common on-route chargers.

Infrastructure Solutions is also currently overseeing and supporting similar on-route OppCharge charging deployments in Portland, OR, Minneapolis MN, and Vancouver, BC.