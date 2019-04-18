BYD debuts E-SEED GT concept car, Song Pro SUV and e Series at 2019 Shanghai Auto Show

BYD debuted its E-SEED GT concept car and Song Pro SUV alongside its all-new e-series models at the Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. The company also showcased its latest Dynasty series of vehicles, which were recently unveiled at the company’s spring product launch in Beijing.

A total of 23 new car models were exhibited at the event, held at Shanghai’s National Convention and Exhibition Center, fully demonstrating the BYD New Architecture (BNA) design, the 3rd generation of Dual Mode technology, plus the e-platform framework.

Today, China’s new energy vehicles have entered the ‘fast lane’, ushering in an even larger market outbreak. Presently, we stand at the intersection of old and new kinetic energy conversion for mobility, but also a new starting point for high-quality development. To meet the arrival of complete electrification, BYD has formulated a series of strategies, and is well prepared. BYD’s latest offerings will bring you a whole new experience, while delivering new power to Chinese cars! —Wang Chuanfu, Chairman and President of BYD

The E-SEED GT concept car uses the “Dragon Face” design language, successfully applying the elements of a Chinese dragon into a super car design, such as headlights resembling “dragon whiskers”, a “dragon ridge” on its roof, tail and seats and “dragon-scale” features on its door panels. It also boasts a three-screen interconnection, a retractable steering wheel plus a “BYD heart” and other technologies.





E-SEED GT concept

BYD’s all-new Song Pro SUV is built under the BNA architecture, featuring a wheelbase of 2,712mm, with a large five-seater space comparable to a medium or large SUV. It features a smoother and more comfortable ride, with “library-level” quiet engineering, low wind drag and efficient energy consumption.

It comes equipped with the leading DiLink2.0 Open Intelligent Network, Level 2 Intelligent in-car assistant, leading touch-screen artificial intelligence interaction and other technologies.

In design, it also integrates the updated “Dragon Face 2.0” design language. Its interior features a panoramic skylight, automatic ambient lighting together with 90-110 degree adjustable rear seats. It comes in fuel-powered, hybrid and pure electric versions.





Song Pro

Of the BYD e Series models e1, e2 and s2, the e1 is positioned as an economic pure electric compact car, built using the BNA, BYD e platform and DiLink Intelligent Network system, with running costs as low as 0.05 RMB (0.007 USD) per kilometer, while providing enough charge for 100km in just 12 minutes.

The s2 is an SUV, offering 305 km coverage fully charged, and taking just 15 minutes to provide charge for 100 km of coverage.