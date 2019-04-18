Mazda starts US pre-orders for diesel 2019 Mazda CX-5

Mazda Motor Corporation announced at the New York International Auto Show that it has begun accepting pre-orders for the diesel-powered 2019 Mazda CX-5 in the US market. It is the first time Mazda has offered a diesel-powered passenger car in the US market.

The 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 provides a high torque driving experience and revs freely at high rpms. The Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine is estimated to deliver 168 horsepower at 4,000 rpm and 290 lb-ft (393 N·m) of torque at 2,000 rpm with an EPA estimated 27 mpg on city, 30 mpg on highway and 28 mpg overall.





Mazda’s Skyactiv-D technology features the lowest diesel-engine compression ratio—14.0:1—allowing it to comply with exhaust gas regulations globally generally without elaborate NO x aftertreatment systems. (Nevertheless, the North American version of the diesel features an SCR aftertreatment system.)

When the compression ratio is lowered, compression temperature and pressure at TDC decrease. Consequently, ignition takes longer even when fuel is injected near TDC, enabling better mixture of air and fuel. This alleviates the formation of NO x and soot because the combustion becomes more uniform without localized high-temperature areas and oxygen insufficiencies.

Furthermore, injection and combustion close to TDC result in a highly-efficient diesel engine, in which a larger amount of actual work (or, a higher expansion ratio) is obtained than in a high-compression-ratio diesel engine, Mazda says.

A sequential twin turbocharger realizes smooth and linear response from low to high engine speeds, and greatly increases low- and high-end torque (up to the 5,500 rpm rev limit).

The Skyactiv-D 2.2-liter engine in the North American-specification CX-5 adopts special combustion control software and exhaust treatment to meet the strictest emissions regulations in the US.

Mazda worked closely with all proper federal and state agencies in the US, such as EPA and CARB, to ensure that the Skyactiv-D 2.2 engine passes all appropriate regulations.

With an MSRP $41,000, the 2019 CX-5 Signature AWD with Skyactiv-D 2.2 is available in four color options: Jet Black or premium paint colors; Snowflake White Pearl, Soul Red Crystal and Machine Gray Metallic.

The addition of the Skyactiv-D 2.2 expands the engine lineup for the 2019 CX-5, which already includes the Skyactiv-G 2.5 turbo and Skyactiv-G 2.5 with Cylinder Deactivation.