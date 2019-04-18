Buick launches electric VELITE 6 MAV in China

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
18 April 2019

Buick has launched the VELITE 6 MAV electric vehicle in China. As Buick’s first global all-electric vehicle and SAIC-GM’s first electric vehicle for the mass market, the VELITE 6 MAV (which stands for Multi-Activity Vehicle) integrates GM and SAIC’s resources and advanced technology in new energy and connected vehicles. It represents the latest application of the Buick Blue strategy.

Buick VELITE 6 electric vehicle

The VELITE 6 is based on the VELITE concept new energy vehicle unveiled in November 2016. With a length of 4,650 mm, width of 1,817 mm, height of 1,510 mm and wheelbase of 2,660 mm, it provides a roomy interior with 1,098 liters of space.

Its new-generation pure electric drive system generates a maximum 85 kW of power and 255 N·m of torque. The VELITE 6 has a combined electric driving range of 301 km (187 miles) in the city, and electricity consumption of 13.3 kWh/100 km.

The VELITE 6 is available in three variants at a price between RMB 165,800 and RMB 185,800 (US$24,800 - $27,800) after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.

Following the earlier introduction of the LaCrosse hybrid electric vehicle and Volt-based VELITE 5 extended-range electric vehicle (earlier post), the VELITE 6 will enable Buick to cater to the rapidly growing demand for new energy vehicles.

In addition, Buick announced the start of its strategic cooperation with the EVCARD car-sharing brand to jointly explore the electric vehicle sharing market in China. The first 5,000 VELITE 6 vehicles will be put into operation by EVCARD starting on April 28.

Last year, Buick unveiled the Enspire battery-electric concept SUV in China. (Earlier post.) The Enspire is able to travel up to 370 miles (595 km) on a single charge, and supports both fast and wireless charging. The battery can be charged to 80 percent of capacity within 40 minutes.

Posted on 18 April 2019 in China, Electric (Battery)

Comments

HarveyD

Interesting e-Buick evolution in China? Will those units be exported to North America?

Posted by: HarveyD | 18 April 2019 at 08:24 AM

SJC

this Velite 6 will be a China-only model...
https://carbuzz.com/news/buick-is-showing-some-awesome-new-models-right-now

Posted by: SJC | 18 April 2019 at 09:37 AM

