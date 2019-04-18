Buick launches electric VELITE 6 MAV in China

Buick has launched the VELITE 6 MAV electric vehicle in China. As Buick’s first global all-electric vehicle and SAIC-GM’s first electric vehicle for the mass market, the VELITE 6 MAV (which stands for Multi-Activity Vehicle) integrates GM and SAIC’s resources and advanced technology in new energy and connected vehicles. It represents the latest application of the Buick Blue strategy.





The VELITE 6 is based on the VELITE concept new energy vehicle unveiled in November 2016. With a length of 4,650 mm, width of 1,817 mm, height of 1,510 mm and wheelbase of 2,660 mm, it provides a roomy interior with 1,098 liters of space.

Its new-generation pure electric drive system generates a maximum 85 kW of power and 255 N·m of torque. The VELITE 6 has a combined electric driving range of 301 km (187 miles) in the city, and electricity consumption of 13.3 kWh/100 km.

The VELITE 6 is available in three variants at a price between RMB 165,800 and RMB 185,800 (US$24,800 - $27,800) after national subsidies for new energy vehicles.

Following the earlier introduction of the LaCrosse hybrid electric vehicle and Volt-based VELITE 5 extended-range electric vehicle (earlier post), the VELITE 6 will enable Buick to cater to the rapidly growing demand for new energy vehicles.

In addition, Buick announced the start of its strategic cooperation with the EVCARD car-sharing brand to jointly explore the electric vehicle sharing market in China. The first 5,000 VELITE 6 vehicles will be put into operation by EVCARD starting on April 28.

Last year, Buick unveiled the Enspire battery-electric concept SUV in China. (Earlier post.) The Enspire is able to travel up to 370 miles (595 km) on a single charge, and supports both fast and wireless charging. The battery can be charged to 80 percent of capacity within 40 minutes.